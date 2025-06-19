Flex it: This style guide is inspired by ‘protein bros’

It's hard to ignore the world's all-consuming (pun intended) love for protein right now. Everyone's either furiously glugging down protein shakes or drizzling protein powders on everything from icecream to bread. Naturally, this love's now also extending to fashion. The gym bro or protein bro aesthetic – defined by sleeveless tees and shirts (to flaunt those biceps), seamless body hugging tees, thigh skimming shorts ( to show that leg day is working), protein shakers that can seemingly do pretty much everything – is coming into its own and in recent years, the world of haute couture has taken note of it too with labels like Luar, Balenciaga, Bode and Natasha Zinko sending down models in cutaway tees, body hugging leggings, thigh-skimming gym shorts and torso-inspired jackets. Yes, this aesthetic is all about flexing your shapely muscles and rightly so. Treat this round up by Lounge as a ready reckoner on how to embrace the look without sweating it.