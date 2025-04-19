How to wear the Kashmiri phiran in summer
SummaryWith its modern adaptations, the ‘phiran’ blends comfort and style, making it a trendy choice for various occasions while retaining its Kashmiri roots
Richa Dogra started her womenswear brand House of Moxa online during the covid-19 pandemic in 2021, spurred by how Instagram was helping homegrown labels find and build an audience. Her personal style has always been about comfort first, and she would prefer to get her clothes tailored than buy them off the rack. This is reflected in the brand too, which has relaxed fits in jamdani, linen and cotton.
A silhouette that stands out is their jamdani phiran. “The cut suits that fabric. We call it a phiran kurta because it is worn like a kurta—phirans are typically worn over a garment—and has a slight A-line shape," says Thane-based Dogra, 38, who worked in an alcobev company for a decade, heading learning and development, before starting House of Moxa.