How to wear the Kashmiri phiran in summer

People typically think of the phiran as a winter garment. But in Kashmir, chittae (printed) phiran with thread or tilla (silver/gold thread) embroidery is worn in summer, mostly by elderly Muslim women and in rural areas. The ankle-length cotton phiran worn by Kashmiri Pandit women fell out of use in the 1990s. Unlike the winter phiran, which is popular and has been donned by celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Hina Khan and Kangana Ranaut, chittae phirans were considered old-fashioned, even within the valley. Over the last four-five years, with designers and brands creating it in different fabrics and designs, the silhouette has found takers within and outside Kashmir.