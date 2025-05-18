Elevate your style with embroidered accessories. Here's how

In a country where languages and cuisines change every 50-100 kms (or less), it shouldn't come as a surprise that India's textile legacy is just as rich and diverse. From Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the north, to Gujarat in the west, Bengal in the east and Karnataka, every state has its embroidery traditions that date back centuries. If Kashmir is renowned for its sozni and ari work, UP's chikankari and zardozi have brought alive the designs of many a couturier. An unfortunate part of the narrative is that for a long time, the contributions of the craftspeople ( karigars ) practicing these embroideries were mostly left out with nary a credit. Today, things are taking a turn with India's rich, intricate threadwork finding their place on the ramps and collections of luxury houses a la Dior, Chanel and Hermès and artisans being recognised for the same. India's traditional embroideries when made by hand are the ultimate sign of luxury. And Lounge's round up for the week, of accessories adorned with intricate Indian embroidery styles like dabka and naqshi , shows you how to add an element of quiet elegance to your ensemble. It is also a hat tip to the karigars and their craftsmanship.

GOLD FEVER

If you are looking for ideas to jazz up a traditional look or give a desi twist to formal wear, get experimental with your footwear. For instance, pick up classic lace-up sneakers like these ones from label Anaar that are crafted in shiny satin and leather and embellished with cutdana, zari and dabka pitta embroidery. Available on Shopanaar.com; ₹14,990.

View Full Image Torani Panna Kanchan Kamarbandh.

WAIST AWAY

Belts are a great way to make a fashion statement, and they make for a great addition to a traditional look. Take a cue from this Torani pink-hued kamarbandh made from chanderi and cotton-silk fabric and adorned with embroidery and hand adda work. Available on Torani.in; ₹14,500.

View Full Image Shades Of Orange TT Strap Embroidered ‘Potli’

STRAP UP

Embroidered potlis will always be in fashion. Match your handwoven silk sari with this multi-hued potli from Tarun Tahiliani that features a signature TT strap embroidered handle, a metal side strap, brass metal hardware and beaded adornments. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹59,900.

View Full Image Divani Heritage ‘Mehrooni Odhana’

LYRICAL VEIL

Can an accessory help you exude grandeur? This statement odhana from Divani certainly can. Crafted with vintage sona-rupa dapka, dori and naqshi with zardozi tanka work done on pure silk handwoven tissue, the odhana is completed with handmade naqshi jhallar crafted by specialist artisans. Available on Divanicouture.com; ₹2.96 lakh.

View Full Image Embroidered ‘Gulmohar Grand Duo’ Earrings

RED ALERT

Go big with jewellery that's embroidered like these red earrings from label Iguana by Swasti Parekh done up with mukaish and zardozi embroideries and hand-sculpted, hand-painted clay. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹9,150.

View Full Image Studio Accessories Multi-Coloured Embellished Hairband.

MANE MOJO

Accesorizing your hair with intricately done metallic hair bun accessories and hair ornaments is a timeless trend. Opt for a decorated parandi if you want to add a traditional touch, else, get yourself a hairband embellished with crystal stones, pearls and beads like this multi-coloured one from Studio Accessories. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹5,000.

View Full Image Sarita Handa's Zibayi Multi Cotton Cushion Cover Inspired by Suzani Art.

SUMMER POP

Embroidered home accessories like cushions and throws are a simple and thoughtful way to add a bit of pop to your living spaces. The Zibayi cushion from label Sarita Handa is inspired by suzani art and features colourful sun and floral motifs that are placed in geometric precision using crewel embroidery. Available on Saritahanda.com; ₹6,400.

