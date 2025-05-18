Explore

Elevate your style with embroidered accessories. Here's how

Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 2 min read 18 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Anaar Madam Martini Classic Sneakers
Anaar Madam Martini Classic Sneakers

Summary

As handcrafted creations, embroidered accessories spell luxury. From shoes done up with zari work to delicate drapes in zardosi, this style guide shows you how to add quiet elegance to your look

In a country where languages and cuisines change every 50-100 kms (or less), it shouldn't come as a surprise that India's textile legacy is just as rich and diverse. From Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the north, to Gujarat in the west, Bengal in the east and Karnataka, every state has its embroidery traditions that date back centuries. If Kashmir is renowned for its sozni and ari work, UP's chikankari and zardozi have brought alive the designs of many a couturier.  An unfortunate part of the narrative is that for a long time, the contributions of the craftspeople (karigars) practicing these embroideries   were mostly left out with nary a credit. Today, things are taking a turn with India's rich, intricate threadwork finding their place on the ramps and collections of luxury houses a la Dior, Chanel and Hermès and artisans being recognised for the same. India's traditional embroideries when made by hand are the ultimate sign of luxury. And Lounge's round up for the week, of accessories adorned with intricate Indian embroidery styles like dabka and naqshi, shows you how to add an element of quiet elegance to your ensemble. It is also a hat tip to the karigars and their craftsmanship.  

GOLD FEVER

If you are looking for ideas to jazz up a traditional look or give a desi twist to formal wear, get experimental with your footwear. For instance, pick up classic lace-up sneakers like these ones from label Anaar that are crafted in shiny satin and leather and embellished with cutdana, zari and dabka pitta embroidery. Available on Shopanaar.com; 14,990. 

Also read: Your guide to pinstriped dandy fashion inspired by Met Gala 2025

Torani Panna Kanchan Kamarbandh.
View Full Image
Torani Panna Kanchan Kamarbandh.

WAIST AWAY

Belts are a great way to make a fashion statement, and they make for a great addition to a traditional look. Take a cue from this Torani pink-hued kamarbandh made from chanderi and cotton-silk fabric and adorned with embroidery and hand adda work. Available on Torani.in; 14,500.

Shades Of Orange TT Strap Embroidered ‘Potli’
View Full Image
Shades Of Orange TT Strap Embroidered ‘Potli’

STRAP UP

Embroidered potlis will always be in fashion. Match your handwoven silk sari with this multi-hued potli from Tarun Tahiliani that features a signature TT strap embroidered handle, a metal side strap, brass metal hardware and beaded adornments. Available on Ogaan.com; 59,900.

Divani Heritage ‘Mehrooni Odhana’
View Full Image
Divani Heritage ‘Mehrooni Odhana’

LYRICAL VEIL

Can an accessory help you exude grandeur? This statement odhana from Divani certainly can. Crafted with vintage sona-rupa dapka, dori and naqshi with zardozi tanka work done on pure silk handwoven tissue, the odhana is completed with handmade naqshi jhallar crafted by specialist artisans. Available on Divanicouture.com; 2.96 lakh. 

Also read: Designer Anamika Khanna is hitting refresh

Embroidered ‘Gulmohar Grand Duo’ Earrings
View Full Image
Embroidered ‘Gulmohar Grand Duo’ Earrings

RED ALERT

Go big with jewellery that's embroidered like these red earrings from label Iguana by Swasti Parekh done up with mukaish and zardozi embroideries and hand-sculpted, hand-painted clay. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 9,150. 

Studio Accessories Multi-Coloured Embellished Hairband.
View Full Image
Studio Accessories Multi-Coloured Embellished Hairband.

MANE MOJO

Accesorizing your hair with intricately done metallic hair bun accessories and hair ornaments is a timeless trend. Opt for a decorated parandi if you want to add a traditional touch, else, get yourself a hairband embellished with crystal stones, pearls and beads like this multi-coloured one from Studio Accessories. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 5,000. 

Sarita Handa's Zibayi Multi Cotton Cushion Cover Inspired by Suzani Art.
View Full Image
Sarita Handa's Zibayi Multi Cotton Cushion Cover Inspired by Suzani Art.

SUMMER POP

Embroidered home accessories like cushions and throws are a simple and thoughtful way to add a bit of pop to your living spaces. The Zibayi cushion from label Sarita Handa is inspired by suzani art and features colourful sun and floral motifs that are placed in geometric precision using crewel embroidery. Available on Saritahanda.com; 6,400.

Also read: How to cinch it with a cummerbund like Shah Rukh Khan

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue