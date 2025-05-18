Elevate your style with embroidered accessories. Here's how

In a country where languages and cuisines change every 50-100 kms (or less), it shouldn't come as a surprise that India's textile legacy is just as rich and diverse. From Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the north, to Gujarat in the west, Bengal in the east and Karnataka, every state has its embroidery traditions that date back centuries. If Kashmir is renowned for its sozni and ari work, UP's chikankari and zardozi have brought alive the designs of many a couturier. An unfortunate part of the narrative is that for a long time, the contributions of the craftspeople (karigars) practicing these embroideries were mostly left out with nary a credit. Today, things are taking a turn with India's rich, intricate threadwork finding their place on the ramps and collections of luxury houses a la Dior, Chanel and Hermès and artisans being recognised for the same. India's traditional embroideries when made by hand are the ultimate sign of luxury. And Lounge's round up for the week, of accessories adorned with intricate Indian embroidery styles like dabka and naqshi, shows you how to add an element of quiet elegance to your ensemble. It is also a hat tip to the karigars and their craftsmanship.