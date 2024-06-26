How to make a style statement with double denim
SummaryDenim on denim is one of the top fashion trends of this year. Here's a guide on how to ace the look
When Kaia Gerber opened Valentino's couture show last year wearing a pair of bottoms that looked like denim trousers (they were actually crafted from silk gazar and hand-embroidered with glass beads and dyed), the fashion community was surprised. They weren't expecting to see a pair of “denim" pants as an opening look from a storied luxury house.
Today, denim, whether in the shape of a skirt, a dress, pants, even coats, has become a part of the offering by leading luxury brands. Recently, Proenza Schouler reimagined 90s straight-leg denim by adding double-layered waistbands. Loewe's exaggerated version, meanwhile, saw the label folding and rippling at the ankles. Balenciaga's latest off-shoulder jacket came in light blue organic selvedge denim. Gucci, on the other hand, came up with indigo baggy jeans with crystal-adorned knitwear and slouchy faded low-rise jeans.
Fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M, too, are following the suit, offering different shapes and sizes to denim dresses, bandhgalas, blouses, pantsuits and jumpsuits.
Given the variety of supply, many fashion-conscious people are experimenting with double denim, making the look one of the “it" trends of this year. But how to ace the denim on denim look? We asked some experts for suggestions.