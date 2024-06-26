How to make a style statement with double denim

When Kaia Gerber opened Valentino's couture show last year wearing a pair of bottoms that looked like denim trousers (they were actually crafted from silk gazar and hand-embroidered with glass beads and dyed), the fashion community was surprised. They weren't expecting to see a pair of “denim" pants as an opening look from a storied luxury house.

Today, denim, whether in the shape of a skirt, a dress, pants, even coats, has become a part of the offering by leading luxury brands. Recently, Proenza Schouler reimagined 90s straight-leg denim by adding double-layered waistbands. Loewe's exaggerated version, meanwhile, saw the label folding and rippling at the ankles. Balenciaga's latest off-shoulder jacket came in light blue organic selvedge denim. Gucci, on the other hand, came up with indigo baggy jeans with crystal-adorned knitwear and slouchy faded low-rise jeans.

Fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M, too, are following the suit, offering different shapes and sizes to denim dresses, bandhgalas, blouses, pantsuits and jumpsuits.

Given the variety of supply, many fashion-conscious people are experimenting with double denim, making the look one of the “it" trends of this year. But how to ace the denim on denim look? We asked some experts for suggestions.

In case you don't want to experiment too much, Shruti Mangla, the creative director of Perona label, suggests starting with tailored barrel-shaped jeans for a contemporary yet sophisticated silhouette.

“Pair them with a denim shirt in a complementary shade for a balanced look," Mangla says. "Experiment with proportions by adding distinct fits/silhouettes in your top-wear and bottom-wear to make for a dynamic, layered outfit. Charcoal grey as a colour in denim is also making waves this season, offering a chic alternative to the traditional blue. Incorporate grey pieces to add a modern, urban edge to your ensemble. The key is to mix different shades and textures of denim to achieve a polished yet effortless look."

What's also important is that you take a thoughtful approach when integrating stylish denim pieces into your wardrobe. Begin by selecting versatile items like, as Mangla said, a tailored barrel-shaped jeans, or a lone/layered ranger such as a denim overshirt that can easily be worn from AM to PM.

"Opt for timeless hues in black, navy and charcoal grey, which pair well with both neutrals and bold colours," says Mangla.

If you want to add some fun element to the double denim look, Dhruv Bogra, the India head of label Forever New, suggests thinking beyond the basics. “Start by combining prints to create visual interest, such as the raw denim jacket with gray jeans. Even may be a tailored denim blazer over high-waisted, stretch jeans? Elevate the look with stylish accessories like a minimalist necklace or jewellery," says Bogra. “Embrace a monochromatic palette or mix blues with lightweight denim for a chic, layered effect. Finish with a pair of polished shoes or statement heels. Another option is to layer a gray denim jacket over a flowy dress to mix structured and flowy elements. Don't be afraid to pair gray denim with bold colours or prints for a striking ensemble."

A personal favourite of Bogra is the denim shirt. “It's just so simple and versatile. The combo of denim shirt and matching skirt, for example, can be both casual and formal. If you're going for a classy vibe, grab a denim shirt with cool details like puffy sleeves or embroidery, and tuck it into a sleek denim skirt," he says. “Play around with different shades of denim for a coordinated look, and add a cute belt for more definition around the waist."

Alternatively, grey denim is all about bringing a modern touch to any outfit. "Match your grey jeans with a crisp white shirt and some shiny accessories for a polished yet contemporary look," suggests Dhruv.

suggests that the only way to wear denim, especially in 2024, is to be sustainable. "The resurgence of denim is an excellent opportunity to relook at where we are buying our denim from to start with and ensure it was made with and especially washed with, the least water possible. Transparency is afterall just as trendy in 2024! Having said that, it's refreshing to watch classic denim making its way into homegrown styles like tunics, bandhgala shirts, and even kurtas. And then worn with denim jeans," she quips.

A change in denim this season has also been its weight.

“We are coming across some of the lightest gauge denim," says Ruchika Agrawal, the design head at fashion label No Nasties. “This is so because consumers are increasingly looking for relaxed clothes post covid. That's one of the reasons co-ord sets remain so popular, even in denim."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.