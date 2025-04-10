How to look alive using the science of styling

Late nights, excessive screen time, and a hectic lifestyle can leave you looking dull and tired. And putting a bright face on for that dreadful morning meeting in this heat can be exhausting. What you need are a few simple tricks that merge science and styling, and will help you solve the ‘I have nothing to wear’ dilemma.
Also read: Karisma Kapoor: ‘Skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress’
Take actors for example. While they may have access to the best skincare, looking alive at an event after an early morning, 12-hour shoot day will show on the face. Here's when it helps to remember: Wearing the right colours can do a lot more than makeup sometimes.
UNDERSTAND YOUR UNDERTONE
An easy trick to look bright is to wear a top that matches your eye colour. Now, this advice may work greatly for Caucasian skin with blue or green eyes, but in India, following the trick would merely translate into a sea of brown outfits. Instead, dress according to your undertone, says celebrity stylist Sugandha Sood.
“Cool undertones should opt for jewel tones like sapphire blue, emerald green, or deep purples. Avoid overly warm or yellowish shades, as they can make you look washed out. Warm undertones should wear earthy tones like mustard, terracotta, olive green, and warm reds, which will enhance your natural glow," says Sood. Those with neutral undertones can wear both cool and warm shades, but muted or pastel shades might make you look dull— so choose richer hues.
The flow of the fabric matters too. Satin, silk, and fabrics with a natural sheen reflect light and add a healthy glow to your face. On days when your face looks pale, “you should avoid dull, washed-out fabrics and opt for crisp cotton, linen, or lightweight wool for a fresh, structured look. Avoid dark or heavy frames that can cast shadows when choosing eyewear," says Sood. While Coco Chanel taught us that pearls reflect light to your face, other light-reflecting accessories made of diamonds, crystals, or glossy metals also draw attention to your face and add a fresh, youthful touch. Gold metal looks excellent on warm tones, and silver brings out cool tones. Layering your look with a structured blazer or a lightweight scarf in a flattering shade can add to the brightness of your face.
GET GROOMING
You don’t need a full face of makeup. In fact, layers of makeup can sometimes enhance the lines on your face. “A well-moisturized face, neatly groomed eyebrows, and a touch of lip balm can instantly make you look fresher. Remember to hydrate your skin and use products with glow boosters to let the light hit the right points. Drinking water and eating fresh fruits reflect on your skin— styling starts from within," says Sood. A dewy or lightweight tinted moisturizer topped with a facial mist will give your skin that natural healthy glow. If your hair feels frizzy and you have no time for a blow dry, sleek it out with gel as the gloss of the gel makes hair look healthy and neat.
Using natural blush tones in a shade that flatters your skin is the easiest way to look fresh on a busy day. “A well-moisturised face and a lovely flushed pinky or coral shade blush, applied on the apples of the cheeks and across the bridge of your nose will help maximise your natural glow," says hair and makeup artist Saher Gandhi. A hydrating lip tint in a natural pink shade can also make you look fresh. “Using a bit of concealer to brighten up the under eyes which show lack of sleep, and a clear mascara will help lift and open up the eyes," says Gandhi.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.