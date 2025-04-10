How to look alive using the science of styling

GET GROOMING

You don’t need a full face of makeup. In fact, layers of makeup can sometimes enhance the lines on your face. “A well-moisturized face, neatly groomed eyebrows, and a touch of lip balm can instantly make you look fresher. Remember to hydrate your skin and use products with glow boosters to let the light hit the right points. Drinking water and eating fresh fruits reflect on your skin— styling starts from within," says Sood. A dewy or lightweight tinted moisturizer topped with a facial mist will give your skin that natural healthy glow. If your hair feels frizzy and you have no time for a blow dry, sleek it out with gel as the gloss of the gel makes hair look healthy and neat.