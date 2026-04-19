A cooling summer face mask recipe—from the kitchen

Summer may be synonymous with sun-soaked days, but prolonged exposure often brings unwelcome side effects—sunburn, heat rash, inflammation and that lingering burning sensation. As body heat rises, your skin calls for immediate cooling and calm. The good news: it doesn’t have to bear the brunt. A few well-chosen DIY face masks can help soothe, cool and restore balance.

These homemade treatments work by delivering the natural benefits of their ingredients directly to the skin, offering instant relief and a gentle reset. That said, always patch-test before use to rule out allergies, and avoid any ingredient that doesn’t suit your skin. If irritation persists or worsens, it’s best to consult a dermatologist. And while you’re leaning into natural remedies, keep the rest of your routine simple—mixing too many actives, even botanical ones, can do more harm than good.

Here are some easy, natural DIY face masks made with ingredients known to heal, repair and soothe skin after long hours in the sun. Use them up to twice a week for best results.

A quick fix for sunburn Grate one cucumber and blend with 2–3 mint leaves. Add 1 tbsp yogurt and mix. Apply for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse.

Why: The cucumber-and-mint mix delivers an instant cooling effect while its anti-inflammatory properties help calm sun-stressed skin, making it an ideal SOS fix for sunburn.

For the calming effect Mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp oatmeal. Add a little cold water to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly, leave on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse off gently.

Why: Combining aloe vera gel and oatmeal paste helps hydrate the skin instantly, and reduces redness.

Pro tip: Chill the mixture in the fridge for 30 minutes before applying for an extra cooling boost.

A hydrating hack Mash one ripe banana and mix with 1 tbsp honey. Apply for 15–20 minutes, then rinse off with water for soft, replenished skin.

Why: Deeply moisturises and helps instantly soothe heat-stressed skin.

Cold milk compress Soak a clean cloth in cold milk and place it over the skin for 10–15 minutes.

Why: Lactic acid helps soothe and cool heat-stressed skin, offering quick relief. (Avoid if you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy.)

Sunburn relief Mix 2 tbsp rosewater with 1 tbsp sandalwood powder to form a smooth paste. Apply evenly, leave on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse off.

Why: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, this pack helps repair sun-stressed skin while delivering light hydration and a calming effect.

Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

Also Read | How to repair your skin barrier naturally