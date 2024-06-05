Holographic eyes and cheeks: the latest summer make-up trend

Iridescent make up, which adds a touch of sparkly magic, are among the big summer trends. For, just a swipe of holographic eye-shadow or cheek tint is enough to go from boring to glamorous.

With Y2K fashion making a comeback, it isn’t surprising that shine-forward beauty is trending right now. A few years ago, make-up with high shine were available in just gold and yellow, and now there’s a rainbow of colours.

“There are chrome colours that change when the light falls on them. These can go from pink to purple and lilac to silver. I’ve seen influencers, like Hailey Bieber, flaunting holographic looks on their social media profiles, rather than celebrities on the red carpet," says Mumbai-based makeup artist Vibha Gusain.

It’s also an outcome of beauty brands driving product marketing through social platforms and influencers launching make-up products. One of the most current viral holographic products is an eye-catching plum-coloured lip gloss with a thousand-watt shine called Fuschia Flex Gloss Bomb by Fenty Beauty. It’s the kind of superstar product that requires just a coat of mascara to complete the look.