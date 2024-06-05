Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Holographic eyes and cheeks: the latest summer make-up trend

Holographic eyes and cheeks: the latest summer make-up trend

Team Lounge

Holographic make up isn't difficult to achieve. Two make-up artists offer their recommendations to ace the look

Hailey Bieber wearing holographic highlighter with a minimal makeup look.

Iridescent make up, which adds a touch of sparkly magic, are among the big summer trends. For, just a swipe of holographic eye-shadow or cheek tint is enough to go from boring to glamorous.

With Y2K fashion making a comeback, it isn’t surprising that shine-forward beauty is trending right now. A few years ago, make-up with high shine were available in just gold and yellow, and now there’s a rainbow of colours.

“There are chrome colours that change when the light falls on them. These can go from pink to purple and lilac to silver. I’ve seen influencers, like Hailey Bieber, flaunting holographic looks on their social media profiles, rather than celebrities on the red carpet," says Mumbai-based makeup artist Vibha Gusain.

It’s also an outcome of beauty brands driving product marketing through social platforms and influencers launching make-up products. One of the most current viral holographic products is an eye-catching plum-coloured lip gloss with a thousand-watt shine called Fuschia Flex Gloss Bomb by Fenty Beauty. It’s the kind of superstar product that requires just a coat of mascara to complete the look.

Also read: How to nail the no make-up, make-up look in summer

“That’s the thing with holographic products—less is more," explains make-up artist Mehak Oberoi.

For beginners, Gusain suggests dabbing a bit of blush, defining the brows and keeping a clean face before adding on high-shine lip gloss, eyeliner or eyeshadow. Wear minimal make-up and add a smidgen of multichromatic eye shadow in the inner corner of your eyes to uplift them. Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez’s look from the music video "Waiting For Tonight".

The two make-up artists name a products for those looking to experiment with holographic make-up:

Holographic eyeliner

This is a classic holographic essential. The trick to wear it right, is to prep the eyes with a regular black or brown eye-liner and then swiping it across the lid. If you want to play it down, dab a bit in the inner corner of your eyes.

Swiss Beauty holographic eyeliner in the shade coloured earth.

Chrome eyeshadow

Gusain has a palette of eight versatile chromatic colours by PAC Beauty Spotlight that can double up as eyeshadows as well as well eyeliners. She mixes it with a makeup mixing product like Duraline, uses a liner brush to define the eyes. It can also be mixed with Duraline to create a liquid highlighter.

The PAC chrome palette

Holographic lips

Oberoi believes Fenty Beauty does “some great holographic products". While Fuschia Flex went viral, there is a range of colours from the Gloss Bomb collection, she suggests.

Fenty Beauty's gloss bomb lip gloss in the shade fuschia flex.

Pigmented eyes

Oberoi recommends Pat McGrath’s palettes that are highly pigmented and offer a variety of colours.

Pat McGrath's Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette with 10 holographic shades

For starters

Experimenting with holographic makeup for the first time? Try the NYX holographic makeup stick with a colour-changing soft pinkish hue that can double up as a highlighter, says Oberoi.

Nyx Holographic Stick in the shade Mermaid Armour.

Also read: Which blush gives the best natural glow?

