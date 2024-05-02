The ultimate summer beauty routine for oily skin

To control excess shine, clogged pores and increased breakouts, look for gently efficient solutions that suit the skin

With every season comes a different set of skin problems: dry lips in winters and greasy hair in the rainy season. During summer months, skin goes into a state of chaos. The intense heat and humidity causes inflammation, oil and redness while too much use of sunscreen leaves the skin feeling dull. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those with oily skin, especially, summer months are much more difficult to navigate. For, they end up battling excess shine, clogged pores and increased breakouts.

Here are 10 essential skincare tips that individuals with oily skin type can follow to maintain a healthy skin. Before adding any of the below steps in your routine, do consult your dermatologist to make an informed choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Which blush gives the best natural glow? Cleanse twice daily: Start and end your day with a gentle cleanser formulated specifically for oily skin. Cleansing helps remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities, preventing clogged pores and breakouts. Look for cleansers containing ingredients like salicylic acid or tea tree oil, since they are known for their ability to control oil production and combat acne-causing bacteria.

Use a lightweight moisturizer: Even oily skin needs hydration, especially during the hot summer months. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers that won't clog pores or feel heavy on the skin. Water-based or gel moisturizers are ideal for oily skin types as they provide lightweight hydration without adding extra shine.

Exfoliate regularly: Incorporate exfoliation into your skincare routine to slough off dead skin cells, unclog pores and promote cell turnover (the process of producing new skin cells). Choose chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) over physical scrubs, as they are gentler on oily, acne-prone skin. Essential oils such as lavender or geranium can offer additional benefits, like soothe inflammation and promote skin renewal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Control oil with a mattifying primer: Before applying make up, use a mattifying primer to control excess oil and prolong the wear of your foundation. Look for primers with ingredients like silica or dimethicone, which help absorb oil and create a smooth, matte finish.

Adding a drop of bergamot or lemongrass essential oil to your primer can help balance oil production and minimize shine throughout the day.

Protect with SPF: Don't skip sunscreen, even if you have oily skin. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas with a minimum SPF of 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lightweight, gel-based sunscreens are ideal for oily skin, as they provide broad-spectrum protection without leaving a greasy residue. Consider adding a few drops of rosehip or carrot seed essential oil to your sunscreen for added antioxidant protection and skin-nourishing benefits.

Use oil-absorbing sheets: Keep oiliness at bay throughout the day by carrying oil-absorbing sheets in your purse or bag. These convenient sheets help blot away excess oil without disturbing your make up, leaving the skin looking fresh. Look for sheets infused with ingredients like charcoal or green tea extract, which help purify and mattify oily skin.

Treat breakouts with spot treatments: For targeted treatment of acne breakouts, use spot treatments containing ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or tea tree oil. These ingredients help reduce inflammation, kill acne-causing bacteria, and accelerate the healing process. Apply a thin layer of spot treatment directly on to blemishes before bedtime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cool off with facial mists: Keep a facial mist handy to refresh and hydrate your skin. Look for mists containing ingredients like cucumber or witch hazel, which help soothe and tone oily skin while providing instant hydration. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus or tea tree essential oil to your facial mist can offer additional cooling and purifying benefits.

Maintain a healthy diet: This point is valid for all skin types—support your skincare routine by maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids. None of the above points will deliver any results unless you follow a healthy diet.

Avoiding greasy, fried foods and sugary snacks can help minimize excess oil production and prevent breakouts. Incorporating essential oils like grapefruit or juniper berry into your diet can also support healthy skin by promoting detoxification and balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hydrate: Lastly, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to maintain optimal skin health. Again, this point is applicable to all skin types.

Hydration helps regulate oil production, flush out toxins, and keep the skin looking plump and radiant. You can add a drop of peppermint or lemon essential oil to your water for a refreshing and invigorating twist.

Blossom Kochhar is the chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!