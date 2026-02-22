From SPF to skin barrier: How to build a summer-proof routine

With temperatures rising, it’s time to tweak your skincare routine to tackle the harsh summer sun, humidity and heat.

The focus should be on strengthening the skin’s natural functions and supporting barrier repair during the warmer months, alongside hyper-personalised routines and transparent, effective SPF formulas. The key is to choose products powered by natural ingredients to maintain a healthier skin in the long run.

Natural SPF Protecting your skin against UV rays is essential, as prolonged exposure can lead to premature ageing, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Opting for sunscreens infused with botanical extracts and antioxidant-rich ingredients such as green tea and turmeric can offer added skin benefits alongside sun protection.

During peak summer, some chemical sunscreens may feel heavier on the skin and, in certain cases, trigger sensitivity or heat-induced irritation—making lighter, plant-based alternatives a more comfortable option for many.

Hydration heroes Lock in moisture with natural humectants such as aloe vera, coconut water and honey. These ingredients help soothe and hydrate sun-parched skin.

You can also look for deeply nourishing oils that target dryness and dullness, like sandalwood, almond and jojoba. They help replenish lost moisture while supporting the skin barrier.

Summer skin is often more prone to irritation and inflammation, especially for sensitive and dry skin types that need extra care. Ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber and rosewater work well to calm and cool the skin, helping reduce redness and discomfort.

Aloe vera aids in healing and rehydration, while cucumber delivers instant soothing relief, making both ideal for hot-weather skincare.

Sustainable skincare Eco-conscious products, powered by natural ingredients and formulated with biodegradable components are increasingly becoming the norm, driven by the beauty industry’s growing focus on sustainability and holistic wellness.

Switching to herbal formulations, or even incorporating simple, sustainable DIY skincare ingredients into your routine, can be a thoughtful way to care for both your skin and the planet.

Natural exfoliation While it may be convenient to reach for ready-made exfoliators, some formulations can be harsh on the skin, especially when packed with strong actives or synthetic additives. A gentler, DIY approach can help exfoliate while nourishing the skin.

Try making a mild scrub using natural ingredients such as sugar, salt or fruit enzymes. These help slough off dead skin cells, revealing brighter, smoother skin without over-stripping.

Skin barrier support Summer can compromise the skin barrier, leading to increased sensitivity and dryness. Ingredients that support barrier repair, such as naturally derived ceramides and rich emollients like coconut oil and shea butter, can help restore strength and resilience to the skin.

After cleansing, apply a nourishing layer before bedtime and let it work overnight to replenish moisture and support repair.

Quick daily tips for summer skincare Choose products infused with nourishing ingredients such as olive oil, shea butter, rosehip oil, aloe vera and turmeric. These help replenish moisture while reinforcing the skin’s natural defences.

It’s equally important to support the skin’s microbiome with formulas that maintain a healthy ecosystem. Look for ingredients such as vitamin C, chamomile, oats and botanical oils, which help soothe, strengthen and protect the skin barrier.

Rather than layering too many products, opt for hybrid, multi-tasking formulations. SPF-infused serums and tinted moisturisers, for instance, offer sun protection while delivering light coverage and streamlining your routine without compromising on efficacy.

Your night-time skincare routine is just as important as your daytime regimen. While you sleep, the skin enters repair mode, making restorative care essential. After cleansing, massage the skin with olive or jojoba oil to boost circulation and hydration, followed by a nourishing night cream. Finish with targeted treatments, whether for acne, pigmentation or dark circles, to address specific concerns while the skin regenerates overnight.

As always, consult a dermatologist before adding or eliminating any skincare product, whether chemical-based or natural.

Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

Also Read | How to repair your skin barrier naturally