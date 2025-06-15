Explore

Mountains or the beach? Travel accessories perfect for your next vacation spot

Team Lounge 1 min read 15 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals
Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals
Summary

A curated list of functional as well as fancy accessories to suit your choice of holiday spot

One of the great joys of life is travelling well, whether you are doing a family vacation or a solo trip. 

But what does it take to ensure that you travel well? Besides figuring out an exciting travel location, comfortable flight and a hotel, travelling well also means carrying necessities that are functional, and sometimes a little luxurious. 

So, we decided to put together a list of accessories that would fit perfectly with your travel plans—whether you're going for a trekking vacation, a beach holiday or a safari experience. 

 

Also read: How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday

 

FOR A TREK

The minimalist Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals (pictured above) are great for hiking, spelunking as well as camping. Available online, 11,490.

 

 

Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots
View Full Image
Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots

For more rugged terrain, try these super-comfy Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots. Available online, $546.

 

 

G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch
View Full Image
G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch

The G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch will add colour and playfulness to your outfit. Available online, $222.

 

FOR A SAFARI

 

Louis Vuitton binoculars bag
View Full Image
Louis Vuitton binoculars bag

Why should logomania be restricted to clothes? This LV binoculars bag can also fit a phone. Available in stores and online, 7.50 lakh.

 

 

V°73 backpack
View Full Image
V°73 backpack

Whether you’re going on a safari or a bird-watching trip, this V°73 backpack is big enough to fit all your essentials. Available online, $284. 

 

JW Anderson clutch bag
View Full Image
JW Anderson clutch bag

This JW Anderson clutch bag will be a conversation starter while you enjoy dinner with friends after species spotting. Available online, $850. 

FOR THE BEACH

Jacques Marie Mage Fellini
View Full Image
Jacques Marie Mage Fellini

This is the season of oversized sunglasses with retro-futuristic details. Try this Jacques Marie Mage Fellini pair. Available online, $870.

Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent
View Full Image
Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent

The Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent makes you feel like you’re sitting in a beach cabana. Available online, 27,809.

 

Also read: The perfect holiday make-up that lasts

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue