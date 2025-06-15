Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Mountains or the beach? Travel accessories perfect for your next vacation spot

Mountains or the beach? Travel accessories perfect for your next vacation spot

Team Lounge

A curated list of functional as well as fancy accessories to suit your choice of holiday spot

Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals
One of the great joys of life is travelling well, whether you are doing a family vacation or a solo trip.

One of the great joys of life is travelling well, whether you are doing a family vacation or a solo trip.

But what does it take to ensure that you travel well? Besides figuring out an exciting travel location, comfortable flight and a hotel, travelling well also means carrying necessities that are functional, and sometimes a little luxurious.

But what does it take to ensure that you travel well? Besides figuring out an exciting travel location, comfortable flight and a hotel, travelling well also means carrying necessities that are functional, and sometimes a little luxurious.

So, we decided to put together a list of accessories that would fit perfectly with your travel plans—whether you're going for a trekking vacation, a beach holiday or a safari experience.

Also read: How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday

FOR A TREK

The minimalist Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals (pictured above) are great for hiking, spelunking as well as camping. Available online, 11,490.

Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots

For more rugged terrain, try these super-comfy Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots. Available online, $546.

G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch

The G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch will add colour and playfulness to your outfit. Available online, $222.

FOR A SAFARI
Louis Vuitton binoculars bag

Why should logomania be restricted to clothes? This LV binoculars bag can also fit a phone. Available in stores and online, 7.50 lakh.

V°73 backpack

Whether you’re going on a safari or a bird-watching trip, this V°73 backpack is big enough to fit all your essentials. Available online, $284.

JW Anderson clutch bag

This JW Anderson clutch bag will be a conversation starter while you enjoy dinner with friends after species spotting. Available online, $850.

FOR THE BEACH
Jacques Marie Mage Fellini

This is the season of oversized sunglasses with retro-futuristic details. Try this Jacques Marie Mage Fellini pair. Available online, $870.

Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent

The Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent makes you feel like you’re sitting in a beach cabana. Available online, 27,809.

Also read: The perfect holiday make-up that lasts

