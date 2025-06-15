Mountains or the beach? Travel accessories perfect for your next vacation spot

One of the great joys of life is travelling well, whether you are doing a family vacation or a solo trip.
But what does it take to ensure that you travel well? Besides figuring out an exciting travel location, comfortable flight and a hotel, travelling well also means carrying necessities that are functional, and sometimes a little luxurious.
So, we decided to put together a list of accessories that would fit perfectly with your travel plans—whether you're going for a trekking vacation, a beach holiday or a safari experience.
FOR A TREK
The minimalist Gambol Luna Mono Winged Edition Outdoors sandals (pictured above) are great for hiking, spelunking as well as camping. Available online, ₹11,490.
For more rugged terrain, try these super-comfy Henrik Vibskov x Columbia boots. Available online, $546.
The G-Shock x Tweety Baby watch will add colour and playfulness to your outfit. Available online, $222.
FOR A SAFARI
Why should logomania be restricted to clothes? This LV binoculars bag can also fit a phone. Available in stores and online, ₹7.50 lakh.
Whether you’re going on a safari or a bird-watching trip, this V°73 backpack is big enough to fit all your essentials. Available online, $284.
This JW Anderson clutch bag will be a conversation starter while you enjoy dinner with friends after species spotting. Available online, $850.
FOR THE BEACH
This is the season of oversized sunglasses with retro-futuristic details. Try this Jacques Marie Mage Fellini pair. Available online, $870.
The Old Bahama Bay Pop Up Beach Tent makes you feel like you’re sitting in a beach cabana. Available online, ₹27,809.