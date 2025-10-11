Couturier Suneet Varma now wants to make elevated everyday clothes

After three decades of creating couture, Suneet Varma is venturing into the ready-to-wear space. The designer, known for his maximalist designs, will present his first prêt collection on 12 October in Delhi, as part of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025.

"The line may feel elevated because it draws from couture codes, but it’s intentionally timeless and wearable. These are separates designed to be mixed, matched, and styled across occasions not disposable fast fashion, but investment pieces that stay relevant season after season," Varma says about the collection, SV | The Art of Prêt-à-Porter, priced between ₹8,000-25,000.

The target audience is in the 18 to 45 age bracket, he adds. “They’re looking for clothing that combines global sophistication with Indian craftsmanship, something that feels both classic and contemporary. The gap we’re addressing is luxury ready-to-wear that is aspirational yet accessible, timeless yet modern. In a market crowded with either mass fast fashion or purely occasion wear, this line sits in the sweet spot: elevated separates with enduring appeal, designed to be styled, layered, and worn for years."

In an interview with Lounge, Varma talks about the new collection and the Indian ready-to-wear market. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image The new collection includes co-ord sets, skirts, shirts and dresses