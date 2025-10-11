Couturier Suneet Varma now wants to make elevated everyday clothes

After three decades of creating couture, Suneet Varma is venturing into the ready-to-wear space. The designer, known for his maximalist designs, will present his first prêt collection on 12 October in Delhi, as part of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025.
"The line may feel elevated because it draws from couture codes, but it’s intentionally timeless and wearable. These are separates designed to be mixed, matched, and styled across occasions not disposable fast fashion, but investment pieces that stay relevant season after season," Varma says about the collection, SV | The Art of Prêt-à-Porter, priced between ₹8,000-25,000.
The target audience is in the 18 to 45 age bracket, he adds. “They’re looking for clothing that combines global sophistication with Indian craftsmanship, something that feels both classic and contemporary. The gap we’re addressing is luxury ready-to-wear that is aspirational yet accessible, timeless yet modern. In a market crowded with either mass fast fashion or purely occasion wear, this line sits in the sweet spot: elevated separates with enduring appeal, designed to be styled, layered, and worn for years."
In an interview with Lounge, Varma talks about the new collection and the Indian ready-to-wear market. Edited excerpts:
What made you transition into ready to wear now?
I’ve always been drawn to it (ready to wear), having experimented with it over the years. This move now is driven by my understanding of what younger audiences want, what sells, and the right price points for scalability.
After 34 years of couture, I see ready-to-wear as the future for growth, with a vision to roll out multiple stores. The market shows strong demand for versatile, stylish pieces that blend luxury with accessibility, and SV | The Art of Prêt-à-Porter is positioned to meet this need with its modern take on our couture legacy.
How have you applied your signature SV couture codes into ready to wear?
The ready-to-wear collection carries the SV couture DNA, which is young, sexy, cool, seductive, and classic, reimagined for everyday wear. We’ve translated our signature elegance into standalone pieces, co-ord sets, skirts, shirts, and dresses, focusing on construction, silhouette, and detail rather than heavy embellishment. Elements like lace, metallic fabrics, and sheer pieces echo our couture aesthetic, while silhouettes such as asymmetrical hemlines, double collars, and distinctive sleeves maintain the brand’s bold, glamorous identity in a more wearable, versatile format.
Daywear glam has emerged as a growing category in ceremonial wear…
Absolutely. The collection is built around timeless separates that transition effortlessly from day to night. There are co-ord sets, shirts, skirts, dresses, and jackets that can be styled multiple ways perfect for daytime events, brunches, or festive outings. A simple accessory, a scarf, or a change of shoes can completely transform a look from casual chic to occasion-ready. That flexibility is a core philosophy of this line.
How was the process of scaling down your core embroidery and conceptualising separates in ready to wear?
Scaling down embroidery, which has defined my couture work, was a significant shift. It required a focus on construction, shape, and detail over embellishment. Conceptualising separates involved designing pieces like co-ord sets, trousers, skirts, and jackets with unique elements, think asymmetrical hemlines or distinctive sleeves while keeping embellishments minimal. It was a challenge to train my mind to prioritise wearability and scalability, ensuring pieces are versatile, timeless, and aligned with the brand’s aesthetic.
How have you included Gen Z touches into the offerings to appeal to a more diverse crowd?
The ready-to-wear collection broadens our appeal to a younger, diverse audience, particularly those aged 18 to 45, while retaining our classic elegance. We’ve incorporated Gen Z touches through modern, vibrant silhouettes like co-ord sets, sheer fabrics, and metallics, which resonate with their bold, expressive style. The collection’s price range makes it aspirational yet accessible.
Seventies glamour has always been central to the SV universe and for this outing too you reference 70s icons like Zeenat Aman. What is it about the era that appeals to you so much?
The 70s was an era of incredible freedom, self-expression, and understated glamour. There was a sensual ease to the way women dressed, strong, confident, and glamorous without trying too hard.
Icons like Zeenat Aman embodied that mix of elegance and boldness. For me, that era represents a timeless kind of chic fluid silhouettes, dramatic details, and a sense of individuality. It continues to inspire me because it aligns perfectly with the SV ethos: glamorous, feminine, and eternally stylish.