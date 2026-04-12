Tinted sunglasses are this season’s hottest accessory

Whether you’re channeling the effortless cool of a 1970s starlet or leaning into the structured boldness of the early 2000s, this season’s eyewear is a love letter to the past.
Just like the triumphant return of bootcut jeans and corduroy textures, sunglasses have followed suit, trading micro-trends for substantive, retro-inspired silhouettes.
From the sepia-toned nostalgia of honey-yellow lenses to the heavy-duty glamour of oversized tortoiseshell, we are seeing a shift toward eyewear that is far more fashion forward than the functional pairs we've been wearing all these years. A quick trend report: Olive toned frames are finally in, amber hued tints are back and the cat-eye has been reimagined. If you fancy earthy tones and playful tints, here's a list featuring the best pick sunnies for the season.
This pair of aviators with a yellow tint and gold knot detailing will make a basic summer outfit shine. Available on Mytheresa.com; €435.
The popular cat-eye style gets a makeover in this new rendition with a slightly squared-out look. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $550.
These oversized olive toned frames makes for a chic understated-statement. Available on www.asos.com; $27.
For those who can't do oversized, this pair of sunnies with amber tinted lenses pack a punch. Available on net-a-porter.com;$525.
For those who maximalism, here's a pair of unique sunglasses to add some drama and warmth to your look. Available on net-a-porter.com; $880.
These pink tinted lenses with cherry red frames and a metallic accent are a fun option if you prefer something on the outlandish side with bright colours. Available on asos.com; $34.
Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.
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