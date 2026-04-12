Tinted sunglasses are this season’s hottest accessory

Whether you’re channeling the effortless cool of a 1970s starlet or leaning into the structured boldness of the early 2000s, this season’s eyewear is a love letter to the past.
Just like the triumphant return of bootcut jeans and corduroy textures, sunglasses have followed suit, trading micro-trends for substantive, retro-inspired silhouettes.
From the sepia-toned nostalgia of honey-yellow lenses to the heavy-duty glamour of oversized tortoiseshell, we are seeing a shift toward eyewear that is far more fashion forward than the functional pairs we've been wearing all these years. A quick trend report: Olive toned frames are finally in, amber hued tints are back and the cat-eye has been reimagined. If you fancy earthy tones and playful tints, here's a list featuring the best pick sunnies for the season.
This pair of aviators with a yellow tint and gold knot detailing will make a basic summer outfit shine. Available on Mytheresa.com; €435.
The popular cat-eye style gets a makeover in this new rendition with a slightly squared-out look. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $550.
These oversized olive toned frames makes for a chic understated-statement. Available on www.asos.com; $27.
For those who can't do oversized, this pair of sunnies with amber tinted lenses pack a punch. Available on net-a-porter.com;$525.
For those who maximalism, here's a pair of unique sunglasses to add some drama and warmth to your look. Available on net-a-porter.com; $880.
These pink tinted lenses with cherry red frames and a metallic accent are a fun option if you prefer something on the outlandish side with bright colours. Available on asos.com; $34.