Sunglasses for every mood and setting

From futuristic shield frames and sporty wraparounds to oval tinted lenses and oversized retro styles, eyewear has become the focal point of summer dressing rather than just a finishing touch.
These beta titanium Jacques Marie Mage frames—only 200 produced worldwide—are for those who like their luxury rare and wrapped in a little mystery. Available online for ₹1.5 lakh.
If you’re the kind who wears the same sunglasses from morning matcha runs to late brunch plans, this Celine pair makes a strong case for becoming your everyday signature. Available online, around ₹60,000.
Do you prefer not to splurge on a single accessory and are always looking to switch up your shades? This visor-style pair from H&M is hard to miss. Available online and in stores, ₹1,499.
These Loewe sunglasses are the accessory equivalent of a perfect red pout—bold, dramatic and instantly transformative. Available online; price on request.
These studded Gucci cat-eye sunglasses are for those who believe there’s no such thing as being overdressed for daylight. Available online and in stores, price on request.
If your days move between the bright sun and dim lounges, you need these Tom Ford sunglasses that darken and lighten depending on the light exposure. Available online, ₹51,000.
Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.
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