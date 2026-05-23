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Sunglasses for every mood and setting

Whether you prefer classic lines or bold statements, there’s something to cut the glare

Pooja Singh
Published23 May 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Actor Tara Sutaria at Cannes, channelling old Hollywood with cat-eye glasses.
Actor Tara Sutaria at Cannes, channelling old Hollywood with cat-eye glasses. (courtesy instagram)
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From futuristic shield frames and sporty wraparounds to oval tinted lenses and oversized retro styles, eyewear has become the focal point of summer dressing rather than just a finishing touch.

THE IYKYK KIND
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These beta titanium Jacques Marie Mage frames—only 200 produced worldwide—are for those who like their luxury rare and wrapped in a little mystery. Available online for 1.5 lakh.

TINT IS IN

If you’re the kind who wears the same sunglasses from morning matcha runs to late brunch plans, this Celine pair makes a strong case for becoming your everyday signature. Available online, around 60,000.

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BUDGET AND BOLD

Do you prefer not to splurge on a single accessory and are always looking to switch up your shades? This visor-style pair from H&M is hard to miss. Available online and in stores, 1,499.

RED ALERT
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These Loewe sunglasses are the accessory equivalent of a perfect red pout—bold, dramatic and instantly transformative. Available online; price on request.

BOLLYWOOD ENERGY

These studded Gucci cat-eye sunglasses are for those who believe there’s no such thing as being overdressed for daylight. Available online and in stores, price on request.

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SHADE SHIFTER

If your days move between the bright sun and dim lounges, you need these Tom Ford sunglasses that darken and lighten depending on the light exposure. Available online, 51,000.

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About the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens....Read More

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