Sunglasses for every mood and setting

From futuristic shield frames and sporty wraparounds to oval tinted lenses and oversized retro styles, eyewear has become the focal point of summer dressing rather than just a finishing touch.
These beta titanium Jacques Marie Mage frames—only 200 produced worldwide—are for those who like their luxury rare and wrapped in a little mystery. Available online for ₹1.5 lakh.
If you’re the kind who wears the same sunglasses from morning matcha runs to late brunch plans, this Celine pair makes a strong case for becoming your everyday signature. Available online, around ₹60,000.
Do you prefer not to splurge on a single accessory and are always looking to switch up your shades? This visor-style pair from H&M is hard to miss. Available online and in stores, ₹1,499.
These Loewe sunglasses are the accessory equivalent of a perfect red pout—bold, dramatic and instantly transformative. Available online; price on request.
These studded Gucci cat-eye sunglasses are for those who believe there’s no such thing as being overdressed for daylight. Available online and in stores, price on request.
If your days move between the bright sun and dim lounges, you need these Tom Ford sunglasses that darken and lighten depending on the light exposure. Available online, ₹51,000.