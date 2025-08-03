Sunita Shekhawat turns meenakari jewellery into home decor objects
The Jaipur-based jeweller on the long, tedious process of creating objet d'art using the traditional enamelling technique, and why independent jewellery houses need to keep experimenting
A carousel studded with rubies, precious gemstones frozen inside an ice block, vanity mirrors embellished with diamonds—these were some of the pieces that were part of the exhibit marking the launch of the inaugural edition of collectibles by the Museum of Meenakari Heritage (MOMH) in Jaipur on 1 August.
Created by the house of Sunita Shekhawat, the 10 collectibles, created using gold and silver, present jewellery in the shape of exquisite home decor pieces. They include 4x4 boxes, decorative spoons, small vanity mirrors, and a pair of earrings with prancing horses—priced within the range of ₹5- to ₹15 lakh—all adorned with intricate meenakari work, a centuries-old Persian technique that continues to flourish in Jaipur and is renowned for its vibrant and intricate designs on metal surfaces like gold and silver.
In an interview with Lounge, Sunita Shekhawat, the force behind the brand and the founder of MOMH, talks about the new collection, the challenges along the way, and why independent jewellery houses need to keep experimenting. Edited excerpts: