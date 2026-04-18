Sunscreens that will actually survive the Indian Summer

As the Indian mercury climbs to record-breaking heights and the UV index shifts to extreme—your basic SPF 30 is no longer invited to the party. We’re looking for high-performance skincare that wears like silk and survives a long commute. From weightless Japanese milk to French antioxidant powerhouses, these luxury formulas offer the ultimate defense for the discerning skin. It’s time to upgrade your routine from simple survival to a lux high-SPF summer.
A clean, ocean-friendly formula that feels like a premium moisturizer. Available on tirabeauty.com; ₹2,150.
The little black dress of sunscreens, offering a luminous, polished glow that looks incredible under any lighting. Available on .chanel.com/in; ₹ 5,950.
A completely invisible, velvet-finish primer with no white cast. Available at supergoop.com; $48.
This viral K-Beauty sensation combines ancient Hanbang wisdom with modern science to deliver a lightweight, soothing finish that feels more like a luxury serum than traditional sunblock.
This sheer, tinted formula is the perfect replacement for makeup on a hot day. Available on nykaa.com; ₹3600.
Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.
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