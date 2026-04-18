Sunscreens that will actually survive the Indian Summer

As the Indian mercury climbs to record-breaking heights and the UV index shifts to extreme—your basic SPF 30 is no longer invited to the party. We’re looking for high-performance skincare that wears like silk and survives a long commute. From weightless Japanese milk to French antioxidant powerhouses, these luxury formulas offer the ultimate defense for the discerning skin. It’s time to upgrade your routine from simple survival to a lux high-SPF summer.
A clean, ocean-friendly formula that feels like a premium moisturizer. Available on tirabeauty.com; ₹2,150.
The little black dress of sunscreens, offering a luminous, polished glow that looks incredible under any lighting. Available on .chanel.com/in; ₹ 5,950.
A completely invisible, velvet-finish primer with no white cast. Available at supergoop.com; $48.
This viral K-Beauty sensation combines ancient Hanbang wisdom with modern science to deliver a lightweight, soothing finish that feels more like a luxury serum than traditional sunblock.
This sheer, tinted formula is the perfect replacement for makeup on a hot day. Available on nykaa.com; ₹3600.