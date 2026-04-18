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Sunscreens that will actually survive the Indian Summer

As India faces record-breaking heatwaves and a rising UV index, your standard sun protection needs an upgrade

Ghazal Chengappa
Published18 Apr 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Inde Wild Rose Sun Mist SPF 50 PA ++++ (60 ml)
Inde Wild Rose Sun Mist SPF 50 PA ++++ (60 ml)
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As the Indian mercury climbs to record-breaking heights and the UV index shifts to extreme—your basic SPF 30 is no longer invited to the party. We’re looking for high-performance skincare that wears like silk and survives a long commute. From weightless Japanese milk to French antioxidant powerhouses, these luxury formulas offer the ultimate defense for the discerning skin. It’s time to upgrade your routine from simple survival to a lux high-SPF summer.

Caudalie Vinosun Very High Protection Lightweight Cream SPF 50 (40ml).

A clean, ocean-friendly formula that feels like a premium moisturizer. Available on tirabeauty.com; 2,150.

Chanel UV ESSENTIEL.

The little black dress of sunscreens, offering a luminous, polished glow that looks incredible under any lighting. Available on .chanel.com/in; 5,950.

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Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50.

A completely invisible, velvet-finish primer with no white cast. Available at supergoop.com; $48.

Beauty Of Joseon Relief Sunscreen Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ PA++++

This viral K-Beauty sensation combines ancient Hanbang wisdom with modern science to deliver a lightweight, soothing finish that feels more like a luxury serum than traditional sunblock.

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Clinique Superdefense Cityblock.

This sheer, tinted formula is the perfect replacement for makeup on a hot day. Available on nykaa.com; 3600.

About the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersec...Read More

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