Are you applying sunscreen the right way?

While people have become more compliant with face sunscreens, body sunscreens are often seen as a summer thing. Here's a guide on why sunblock should be used year-round on both body and face, and how to choose them

Sunscreen is a well-known crucial component of skincare. But its importance extends beyond cosmetic benefits, impacting both short-term and long-term health outcomes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Research shows Indian skin is prone to sun damage, especially in the form of pigmentation, uneven skin tone and tanning. Extended exposure to the sun can also deepen tanning and pigmentation, as sunlight causes the skin to produce more melanin and darken.

Sunscreen for the body plays a crucial role in protecting our largest organ, the skin, from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays. It shouldn't be just used when you're lounging at the beach or hiking in the mountains. Sunscreen should be applied daily as part of your skincare and larger bodycare routine, whether you are inside or outside the house.

UV radiation from the sun can cause significant damage to the skin, leading to tanning, increased pigmentation and premature aging (wrinkles, age spots). Applying sunscreen forms a protective barrier that absorbs or reflects these harmful rays, reducing their impact on the skin. UV radiation also contributes to premature aging of the skin by breaking down collagen and elastin fibres. Sunscreen helps maintain skin elasticity and keeps it firm by preventing the formation of wrinkles and fine lines.

What's more, tanning and uneven skin tone are one of the biggest concerns of extended sun exposure. Staying in the sun for longer hours can lead to hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. Regular use of sunscreen helps prevent these discolorations and promotes a more uniform complexion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People associate sunscreen with heavy, greasy textures and white casts on the skin. Personal care and cosmetics have evolved greatly in the past decade to bring sunscreen formulations that are lightweight, easy to blend and don’t leave any cast on the skin. This makes them perfect for daily use. The right body sunscreen shouldn’t feel like anything other than a regular moisturizer.

Picking the right sunscreen In order to pick the right sunscreen for your body, consider the following. Needless to say, consult your dermatologist before buying a sunscreen.

SPF Rating: Pick a sunscreen that provides SPF 30 or more. The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) indicates the level of protection against UVB rays, which cause sunburns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PA + Rating: The PA+ rating is what prevents the skin from getting a tan. Look for PA+++ and higher for increased protection from tanning.

Pick a sunscreen that uses new generation filters. They are relatively more photostable and cause less irritation and damage to the skin. New age filters include ingredients like bis-ethylhexyloxyphenol methoxyphenyl triazine (Tinosorb S) diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate (Uvinul A Plus), tris-biphenyl triazine (Tinosorb A2B). Old generation filters include ingredients like Octocrylene, Avobenzone, Oxybenzone and Octinoxate.

Applying sunscreen to the body and face is essential for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the risk of tanning, premature aging and damage to the elasticity of the skin. By choosing a sunscreen with adequate SPF and applying it correctly and consistently, you can safeguard your skin's health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remember, sun protection is a year-round commitment, not just a summer necessity.

Ramesh Surianarayanan is head of research and development, Foxtale.