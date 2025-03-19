Are you wearing the right sunscreen?
SummaryThe market is crowded with a variety of sunscreens. An expert explains which type works for you and why
Sunscreen in make-up, in skincare, in hairspray, in tablets—it seems sunscreen is in every skin-related product. How often should you apply sunscreen?
According to experts, regularly.
Sunscreen is essentially needed to protect the skin against UVA and UVB damage, which can result in premature ageing, sunburn and tanning, pigmentation, even skin cancer. Sunscreen and sunblock, which have SPF (sun protection factor) and PA rating (for UVA protection), prevent the rays from reaching the deeper layers of the skin or reflecting the radiation.