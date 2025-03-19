Are you wearing the right sunscreen?

Sunscreen in make-up, in skincare, in hairspray, in tablets—it seems sunscreen is in every skin-related product. How often should you apply sunscreen?

According to experts, regularly.

Sunscreen is essentially needed to protect the skin against UVA and UVB damage, which can result in premature ageing, sunburn and tanning, pigmentation, even skin cancer. Sunscreen and sunblock, which have SPF (sun protection factor) and PA rating (for UVA protection), prevent the rays from reaching the deeper layers of the skin or reflecting the radiation.

“You need sunscreen if you are stepping out in the sun regularly and want to prevent sun damage. You also need sunscreen if you are using a lot of actives in your skincare routines or doing procedures at a dermatology clinic. It is always a good idea to use sunscreen in the morning even if at home, as our devices and LED lights can also contribute to skin damage," says Mumbai-based Aakrti Mehra, dermatologist and cosmetologist.

The challenging part when it comes to sunscreen is zeroing in on the right product. Dr Mehra says, when choosing consider your skin type and lifestyle— dry or oily, indoors or outdoors. In case you use an extra hydrating sunscreen or have an oily skin, it can be applied directly after a serum or even after face wash if you don’t have a skin care routine, she says. Those with dry skin should moisturise, wait for the product to sink in, and then apply sunscreen as the final shield.

SPF matters

There are two main types of sunscreen: chemical sunscreen absorbs UV rays, converts them to heat, and releases them from the body; and physical or mineral sunscreens reflect the sun’s rays. Opt for a physical sunscreen (which often leaves a white cast) if you have sensitive skin. If you have acne-prone skin, choose a non-comedogenic sunscreen.

SPF 15 filters about 93% of UVB rays; SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays; and SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays, as per research.

So, if you are lazy about the application, it is better to opt for SPF 30 or higher which will protect you for longer, even though SPF 15 is good enough. Sweating also affects the need for reapplication.

“Mineral sunscreen is good for kids, pregnant women and individuals with sensitive skin. Chemical sunscreen for everyone else," says Dr Mehra.

How often do I need it?

Reapply sunscreen every two hours outdoors and after three to four hours indoors.

“For reapplication, I would avoid sprays for the face as we can inhale the aerosols, and this may cause inflammation in the airway if sensitive. Use a product which is proven to be effective (good SPF and PA rating) and which you can reapply regularly," says Dr Mehra.

Hair and scalp sunscreens can be used if you face a lot of sun exposure during the day or if you’re off for a vacation in a sunny area. “Always also add on with caps/ hats to add another layer of protection," says Dr Mehra.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

