Can a dictionary make sustainability simpler?
A new guide aims to bring clarity to sustainability in fashion but it has to be available to everyone, from designers to customers
When the world was grappling with covid-19 five years ago, many in the fashion world vowed to be more eco-conscious, and careful about their consumption. “Sustainability" became a buzzword and inevitably, it was overused, even abused. But at least people were talking about it. Now, it seems that conversation has disappeared.
Perhaps one of the reasons the eco-conscious lifestyle has slipped off the radar is that to truly understand it, you need to do a deep study across subjects. It’s not just about buying less or repeating outfits. There is so much more to sustainability, including understanding biomimicry, doughnut economics and mono materials. It can be intimidating. That’s what makes The Sustainable Fashion Dictionary, which goes from A for Agri-Waste Textiles to Z for Zero-Emission Fashion Factories, an important fashion book. It was released last month during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) annual showcase.
Almost 200 phrases have been decoded in the dictionary, curated by Darshana Gajare, head of sustainability at Lakmé Fashion Week, for anyone to understand.