The new wave of Indian swimwear
SummaryDiverse brands and premium designs are filling what was once a wide gap between sporty and designer swimwear
In May, actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar announced her “island-wear" label, Dweep, co-founded with stylist Sheefa J. Gilani. “Our idea is to offer a brand that suits Indian body types," says Chhillar. “We’ve found a sweet spot between fast fashion and designerwear."
Chhillar couldn’t have timed the launch better. The last decade saw designer labels lead the charge for Indian women’s swimwear: Shivan & Narresh created gravity-defying swimsuits, and Verandah by Anjali Mehta Patel flourished internationally. Now the horizon is expanding beyond high fashion.