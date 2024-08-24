The new wave of Indian swimwear

Not just self-perception, women also have to navigate other people’s opinions of their bodies. “Many women may like to wear swimsuits, but don’t because of what others will say, it’s still seen as shameful," says Singha, who has faced such comments. Being in the public eye is no better, though celebrity and influencer swimwear images abound online. When Chhillar posts photos wearing Dweep bikinis, admonishments, objectification and trolling fill the comments. “There are always people who write demeaning things, but such comments need to be ignored," she says. “Swimwear is the appropriate clothing for a water body, and the point is to enjoy it."