Donald Trump pauses tariffs, but Swiss watchmakers still face a ticking crisis
SummaryDonald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause offers brief relief to Swiss watchmakers, but the luxury industry's lucrative US market remains under pressure from looming trade threats
On 9 April, Donald Trump backed down. Probably spooked by domestic stock market meltdown, the US president put a 90 day pause on his reciprocal tariffs plan. While this will help global trade avoid immediate disfunction, it is a threat that will not go away soon. This is truer than ever for Swiss watchmakers. After all, the Swiss watch industry has just gone through a traumatic week.
Between 1-7 April, Geneva was supposed to be abuzz with the world’s biggest annual watch fair—Watches and Wonders. And it indeed was, but not because of the Land-Dweller, the first new Rolex watch model in years, or the countless other new wristwatch launches from the who’s who of Swiss luxury watchmaking. It was abuzz instead with anxiety, growing to dread.