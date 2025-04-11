Donald Trump pauses tariffs, but Swiss watchmakers still face a ticking crisis

Also Read From the Oyster to the Jubilee: The importance of wristwatch bracelets

Before the pandemic, much of the talk was about how China would develop into the largest market for Swiss watches, but sales there have actually declined significantly. While the US market share rose by 12.4% between 2022-24, China’s declined by 20.1%. Sales in the European and other Asian markets are decent, but US buyers now account for about 16.8% of all Swiss watch exports—that is about 1 in each 6 watches sold. According to recent research published by Switzerland’s Vontobel Group, the US market has accounted for 46% of the growth in Swiss watch exports between 2019-2023. Simply put, Swiss watchmakers need the US market, and the tariffs put a major spanner in the works.