Expert hacks to take care of your skin and hair in summer

One would like to imagine summer as a time to let one’s hair down and run dreamily along a beach without a care. The idea of soaking up tons of vitamin D sounds good, but reality is a lot less pretty. Summer days are hard and prickly, and that glow? That’s just sweat glistening in the sun’s harsh glare. Skin and hair are arguably the first line of defence against harsh weather. From getting deeply tanned to suffering sunburns, developing fungal infections and dandruff, the list of skin and hair concerns during this season can be long.

As a dermatologist based in Chennai, Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj is well aware of the deleterious effects of the sun on skin and hair. This is why she tweaks her self-care routine during the season. “I do not over-exfoliate my skin at this time. If I do exfoliate, it’s only twice a week.” She opts for lightweight moisturisers and sunscreen and monitors her intake of supplements. “Along with general vitamins, I increase my intake of oral hyaluronic acid, which is an effective hydration supplement for the skin during this time.”

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She also says hot showers are a strict no. “Hot showers can wreak havoc on the skin barrier during this time. I would recommend them only if you are following a careful skincare regimen,” she says while advocating for cold showers. “Cold showers may give you that initial shock but they help your body shift into parasympathetic mode.” Dr Selvaraj is also a fan of cold face plunges, where you dunk your face into a bowl of ice water. “The commonly peddled benefit is that it tightens pores, but it can also help reset the vagus nerve,” she says, before listing her recommendations for summer facials. “Opt for treatments that are hydrating and soothing. The Korean Glass Glow facial, the non-invasive Korean O2toDerm treatment, or the MesoJet facial are effective not just in brightening the skin, but also in helping rejuvenate the face.”

Summer is the season to give your regular skincare routine a shake-up by changing the cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen you use. Your skin’s response to products changes with each season. “If in winter you use thicker, creamier formulas because your skin gets drier, in summer it’s better to opt for lightweight products,” explains Nipun Kapur, 40, a Dubai-based skincare educator and content creator. People with oily skin should ideally go for water-based formulations, she says. As for sunscreen, Kapur suggests a gel-based product between SPF 30 (indoors) and SPF 50 (outdoors) that’s sweat-resistant. “There is no point in applying sunscreen that you will end up wiping off within two hours,” she jokes. A common mistake is forgetting to reapply sunscreen. Most sunscreens are effective for only two to three hours, so if you want to avoid tanning, reapplication is critical.

SHAMPOO MORE OFTEN

Haircare is just as important as skincare, more so when you consider the fact that there’s no “sunscreen” for the hair. “In summer, there’s increased seborrhea or oil production on the scalp, which can lead to problems like seborrheic dermatitis (severe dandruff) or fungal infections. The traditional Indian habit of applying oil to the hair can only aggravate matters in this season,” explains Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Geetha Fazalbhoy. “It’s important to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D and B12. While low B12 is a common cause of hair fall, vitamin D plays a key role in triggering the hair’s active growth,” she says.

Along with these supplements, Dr Fazalbhoy also recommends topical care. “Peptides can be applied to the hair to help accelerate growth.” She stresses the need to tweak your routine. “You should be washing your hair more often than you did in winter. Use an anti-dandruff shampoo or one with niacinamide or ketoconazole at least once a week. If sweaty workouts are a part of your routine, watch out for dry, itchy patches on the scalp,” she says.

Haircare isn’t limited to products. One of the simplest ways to protect your hair is to cover it before stepping out. “There is substantial research showing that UV rays damage hair follicles, cuticles and overall growth. I strongly recommend protecting your hair from direct sunlight with a bandana or a scarf. If you prefer hats or caps, remember to wash them regularly.”

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ESSENTIALS FOR SUMMER

Whether you are heading out for a vacation or staying home, it’s useful to have a kit of summer self-care essentials. Here’s a list of recommendations from Dr Geetha Fazalbhoy, Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj and Nipun Kapur.

1. A scarf, bandana or hat

2. A face and hair mist

3. A gel-based overnight mask

4. An LED face mask

5. A wide-toothed comb

6. A niacinamide-rich face serum (add salicylic acid if acne-prone)

7. SPF 50 sunscreen (preferably spray)