The biggest fashion trend of 2024: Designers broadcasting house codes
SummaryIndian couturiers don’t do logomania. Instead, each house has created a unique design vocabulary for itself. And 2024 has been about broadcasting this code to the fashion universe
What’s the common thread between Dior’s cannage stitching, Sabyasachi’s old Kolkata-inspired prints, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s maximalist silhouettes and Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural patterns? The colours, motifs, silhouettes, and presence and absence of adornments each act as a recognisable design philosophy, unique to the brand. They are called house codes and define a brand aesthetically, becoming a logo without a logo.
“In a crowded fashion landscape with brands battling for space in the attention economy, codes cut through a lot of distractions," says anthropologist Phyllida Jay, author of Inspired by India: How India Transformed Global Design. “They are also linked to signaling identity, belonging and status. We have become hyper-vigilant about house codes in the past couple of decades with the corporatisation of luxury, the ‘musical chairs’ of designers at big-name fashion houses and the range of products a brand will offer."