The biggest fashion trend of 2024: Designers broadcasting house codes

“When we started, you know, we were dependent on masterjis (craftsmen). After three-four years, I decided to learn with my own hands. It takes years to develop your own thumbprint. And then people from the outside (fashion journalists, critics, consumers) begin to understand and see it and say that it’s a recurring thing. And then we feed off each other. It’s always a give and take, but you have to reach a certain level of your own expertise to be able to even express it and to reinforce it," says Tahiliani.