Tarun Tahiliani's carnival of textile, embroidery and tailoring

At the ongoing Art Mumbai festival, the designer presented a parade that showcased India’s artistic legacy

Delhi-based designer Tarun Tahiliani presented the second edition of the annual “Tarun Tahiliani Parade", highlighting the country's India’s rich artistic heritage, on 14 November. It was part of the ongoing Art Mumbai event that aims to celebrate emerging and established artists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tahiliani show included garments from his couture collection as well as from the recently launched luxury pret brand OTT, along with accessories and jewellery.

Here are some of the highlights from the parade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A section of the parade was dedicated to shades of white and beige, colours that have long been a big part of the Tarun Tahiliani design vocabulary

A section of the parade showcased the brand's signature crystal adorned pieces, in shades of white and beige, all complete with delicate embroidery, pearls and intricate threadwork.

Some of the saris and lehngas were inspired by 'flowers in full bloom' and 'pichwai' art.

Another highlight of the show was the sari. Tahiliani presented heavily embroidered traditional saris, some of them done by master craftsmen in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, paired with more contemporary blouses.

Models walk with photo frame that tell the name of the master craftsperson

Many pieces carried names of the master craftsperson who had created the garment.

From OTT

The final part highlighted creations from Tarun Tahiliani's pret brand OTT, like bibs, long jackets,capes and coats, all tailored designs that balance heritage with innovation.