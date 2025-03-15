Tarun Tahiliani offers luxury pret with first OTT store
SummaryCouturier Tarun Tahiliani on the opening of the first OTT store and bringing elements of couture to ready to wear
OTT Tarun Tahiliani, a luxury prêt label by designer Tarun Tahiliani, opened its first-ever store inside Gurugram's Grand View High Street complex, last month.
Designed to reflect the brand’s ethos of modern minimalism, the store’s interiors offer an immersive retail experience and houses a collection, including gilets, capes, soft jackets, belted kaftans and dresses, with brand's signature elements such as jewel printing and chikankari.