The latest trend in fashion: a show venue that tells a story

Watching 81 models walk along a 500ft-long runway, wearing heavily embellished creations by Tarun Tahiliani last weekend at Mumbai’s Bayview Lawns, it was hard to miss the background: the Arabian Sea. This was perhaps the first time the sea-facing wedding venue on the docks in Mazgaon was used for a fashion show.
Watching 81 models walk along a 500ft-long runway, wearing heavily embellished creations by Tarun Tahiliani last weekend at Mumbai’s Bayview Lawns, it was hard to miss the background: the Arabian Sea. This was perhaps the first time the sea-facing wedding venue on the docks in Mazgaon was used for a fashion show.
And what an idea it was, more so because the evening waves and twinkling lights, besides adding a sheen to Tahiliani’s beige capes, ivory white coats and silver gowns, reflected his philosophy of fluidity in clothes.
The choice of a venue can make or break a fashion show, and designers are putting more thought into its selection for their stand-alone shows. They are looking beyond the basic hall-with-ramp and scouting for locations that are not just exotic but also help narrate the brand’s story.
Also read: How pret designers are shaping Indian fashion
Their inspiration for venues range from cities and architecture to monuments and vacation spots. For Sabyasachi’s recent 25th anniversary show in January, for instance, his inspiration was his home city of Kolkata, which he recreated in a massive hall in Mumbai.
On 5 March, Anita Dongre opened up her ergonomically designed headquarters set against the rolling green hills of Navi Mumbai’s Rabale, which also houses her factory, to showcase her new spring collection Vaana—it’s still rare for fashion houses to open their factories and offices to media.
Shivan & Narresh presented its first skiwear collection on Gulmarg’s snowy slopes on 7 March—the show was criticised by the government and residents of Kashmir for hosting the event during the month of Ramzan, following which the designers offered a public apology.
Last year, Lovebirds held its spring show at the Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, which was the inspiration for the collection.
Having a striking location helps at a time when experiential marketing has become an integral part of promoting a luxury brand. It also comes with the promise of creating a viral moment. “The space you choose becomes an immersive medium to connect with the energy of the collection," says Dongre. “The location, if picked with thought, is a key aspect of storytelling and brings the design to life."
These larger-than-life shows are now possible because of sponsorship and corporate funding in fashion. “The commercial angle can be a limiting factor. That’s why a fashion event like ours gives designers a free hand in creativity," says Ashish Soni, curator of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour of which the Tahiliani show was a part. “Corporate funding has come in as well. Plus, designers are much more confident now in expressing themselves through their shows."
A desire for newness is perhaps one of the drivers for seeking out unusual venues. Aparna Bahl, a show director, who’s worked with Tahiliani and Dongre, says the trend of finding novel destinations is a matter of demand and supply. “People have been exposed to the most lavish weddings, parties and fashion shows globally. So, designers have to up their game, that’s why they are paying attention to gardens, architecture, monuments. You can’t just take people to exotic locations and think that’s enough."
Fashion is never just about fashion. It’s about the story you tell through the clothes. A good location then becomes a good medium to do so.