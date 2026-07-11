How to serve tennis core this season

Ghazal Chengappa
1 min read11 Jul 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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Tory Burnch stretch micro mini tennis skirt; available on toryburch.com; $200.
Summary
Ditch the standard leggings for the sharp, preppy athletic aesthetic that is dominating the season

Athleisure goes high-concept as tennis core fashion takes over. This summer's curation abandons basic athletic wear in favour of structured silhouettes, subverted dress codes, a simple yet striking colour palettes that look just as sharp off the court. Whether you’re actually picking up a racket or simply leaning into the tennis aesthetic, these are the elevated staples to add to your rotation right now.

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Adidas Originals Grand Slam tennis skirt in white.

A sharp-pleated white mini featuring a striking flash of athletic green. Available on Asos.com; $94.

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Jacquemus Les tennis suede and leather trimmed mesh sneakers.

Court sneakers with an ultra-feminine, translucent twist on vintage sportswear. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; $765.

Also Read | How to make a fashion statement like Naomi Osaka
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Polo Ralph Lauren Wimbledon embroidery pullover

An oversized, drop-shoulder pullover with a contrasting collar and official tournament embroidery. Available on Asos.com; $229.

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Liquor N Poker racer tennis mini skirt.

A trendy detour from traditional court whites, casting the signature pleated silhouette in a faded taupe denim. Available on Asos.com; $50.

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Marysia Bianca scalloped checked seersucker halterneck tennis dress.

A summer-ready resort take on the tennis dress featuring a checked, textured weave and a charming scalloped trim. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; $816.

Also Read | Vintage activewear is making a comeback
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Lacoste tennis skirt.

Pure retro tennis nostalgia featuring a structured green knit base highlighted by sharp contrast pinstripes. Available on Asos.com; $205.28.

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Alo Yoga airlift solar visor.

A futuristic courtside statement pairing a white band with a holographic iridescent brim. Available on Kicksmachine.com; 22,499.

Also Read | Swimsuits from homegrown brands to pack for your next beach holiday

About the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

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