How to serve tennis core this season

Athleisure goes high-concept as tennis core fashion takes over. This summer's curation abandons basic athletic wear in favour of structured silhouettes, subverted dress codes, a simple yet striking colour palettes that look just as sharp off the court. Whether you’re actually picking up a racket or simply leaning into the tennis aesthetic, these are the elevated staples to add to your rotation right now.
A sharp-pleated white mini featuring a striking flash of athletic green. Available on Asos.com; $94.