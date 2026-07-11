How to serve tennis core this season

Athleisure goes high-concept as tennis core fashion takes over. This summer's curation abandons basic athletic wear in favour of structured silhouettes, subverted dress codes, a simple yet striking colour palettes that look just as sharp off the court. Whether you’re actually picking up a racket or simply leaning into the tennis aesthetic, these are the elevated staples to add to your rotation right now.
Athleisure goes high-concept as tennis core fashion takes over. This summer's curation abandons basic athletic wear in favour of structured silhouettes, subverted dress codes, a simple yet striking colour palettes that look just as sharp off the court. Whether you’re actually picking up a racket or simply leaning into the tennis aesthetic, these are the elevated staples to add to your rotation right now.
A sharp-pleated white mini featuring a striking flash of athletic green. Available on Asos.com; $94.
Court sneakers with an ultra-feminine, translucent twist on vintage sportswear. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; $765.
An oversized, drop-shoulder pullover with a contrasting collar and official tournament embroidery. Available on Asos.com; $229.
A trendy detour from traditional court whites, casting the signature pleated silhouette in a faded taupe denim. Available on Asos.com; $50.
A summer-ready resort take on the tennis dress featuring a checked, textured weave and a charming scalloped trim. Available on Net-a-Porter.com; $816.
Pure retro tennis nostalgia featuring a structured green knit base highlighted by sharp contrast pinstripes. Available on Asos.com; $205.28.
A futuristic courtside statement pairing a white band with a holographic iridescent brim. Available on Kicksmachine.com; ₹22,499.