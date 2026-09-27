Meet the octogenarian textile artist who makes miniature costumes fit for a maharaja

Inside her sprawling bungalow in Mumbai, Geeta Khandelwal displays her latest creations. There’s a deep-green angrakha in mashru silk, interlinked with cotton wool and hand-quilted with fine stitches; an ivory jama with gold jamdani butis and a 32-panel skirt; a sherwani made from a floral woollen shawl; a brown baghalbandi jacket in jute; a farji jacket in printed shot silk (dhupchav). These are all miniature dresses, ranging from 25cm to 35cm in size.
More than 20 of Khandelwal’s miniature costumes, inspired by what she calls the ceremonial and everyday dress of maharajas from the 18th to 20th centuries, are currently on display at London’s School of Historical Dress, in an exhibition, Indian Miniature Costumes: 1750s to 1950s, running until 20 October. Her work has earlier been part of exhibitions at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.
The textile artist, 86, who is also a quilter, picks up one of the pieces to explain the scale of her work: a velvet chogha decorated with appliqué embroidery of silver plates and silver-gilt karchobi work, a technique introduced in India during 17th century by the Mughals.