Meet the octogenarian textile artist who makes miniature costumes fit for a maharaja

Inside her sprawling bungalow in Mumbai, Geeta Khandelwal displays her latest creations. There’s a deep-green angrakha in mashru silk, interlinked with cotton wool and hand-quilted with fine stitches; an ivory jama with gold jamdani butis and a 32-panel skirt; a sherwani made from a floral woollen shawl; a brown baghalbandi jacket in jute; a farji jacket in printed shot silk (dhupchav). These are all miniature dresses, ranging from 25cm to 35cm in size.
Inside her sprawling bungalow in Mumbai, Geeta Khandelwal displays her latest creations. There’s a deep-green angrakha in mashru silk, interlinked with cotton wool and hand-quilted with fine stitches; an ivory jama with gold jamdani butis and a 32-panel skirt; a sherwani made from a floral woollen shawl; a brown baghalbandi jacket in jute; a farji jacket in printed shot silk (dhupchav). These are all miniature dresses, ranging from 25cm to 35cm in size.
More than 20 of Khandelwal’s miniature costumes, inspired by what she calls the ceremonial and everyday dress of maharajas from the 18th to 20th centuries, are currently on display at London’s School of Historical Dress, in an exhibition, Indian Miniature Costumes: 1750s to 1950s, running until 20 October. Her work has earlier been part of exhibitions at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.
More than 20 of Khandelwal’s miniature costumes, inspired by what she calls the ceremonial and everyday dress of maharajas from the 18th to 20th centuries, are currently on display at London’s School of Historical Dress, in an exhibition, Indian Miniature Costumes: 1750s to 1950s, running until 20 October. Her work has earlier been part of exhibitions at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.
The textile artist, 86, who is also a quilter, picks up one of the pieces to explain the scale of her work: a velvet chogha decorated with appliqué embroidery of silver plates and silver-gilt karchobi work, a technique introduced in India during 17th century by the Mughals.
“Although I come from an elite family, surrounded by many comforts of the world, I have always had the daring desire to work with something as humble as a needle and thread. I make them here (her house) whenever I get time. I am alone so I have a lot of time,” smiles Khandelwal, wearing a chikankari suit she has stitched for herself. “No tailor wants to make something so small… I tried but they don’t see any purpose in them, so I make them.”
STARTING YOUNG
Khandelwal, who got married soon after finishing school, found a purpose in making miniature versions of royal male costumes 10 years ago, but her relationship with textiles goes back much further. In her early 30s, while raising her children, she began quilting because she was bored. She had been stitching since childhood, and later started making and embroidering clothes for her children and quilts for the family. She had learned to sew and embroider from her mother.
In the 1970s, a chance encounter with an American quilter at an exhibition in Mumbai opened up a new direction. The quilter, who worked with a foreign company, invited Khandelwal to collaborate on a collection of quilts using traditional American patterns—designs that were then largely unfamiliar in India.
Khandelwal had never made such quilts. She learnt by doing: cutting hundreds of triangles, circles and squares, sewing them together and training domestic workers to help with the labour-intensive process. Eventually, she set up a small factory near her house and received her first international order for 500 quilts. Soon, she was exporting to the US, the UK, and countries in Asia and Europe and had a presence in stores like Galerie Lafayette and Harrod’s, a business she continues to run with a staff of five.
But after decades of quilting, Khandelwal was ready for another challenge. Around 2016, she came across Indian Costumes in the Collection of the Calico Museum of Textiles by B.N. Goswamy and Kalyan Krishna. The book inspired her to recreate the elaborate costumes worn by maharajas, a category she felt had received far less attention than the clothes of royal women, which had already been extensively reinterpreted by Indian designers.
“One of the most difficult parts is putting on the sleeve and the collar; you have to work as per the scale and ensure that the hand stitches aren’t visible,” she explains, holding up the black velvet chogha.
She takes out her copy of Indian Costumes. It looks well-loved: the pages have turned yellow, the edges are frayed and the binding is beginning to give way. As she flips through it, some pages are bookmarked with pink Post-its carrying notes such as “hem is three times than chest” and “flare starts from waist”. She turns to page 56. The 19th-century chogha from Rajasthan pictured on the page is exactly the same as the one in her hand. So are the rest of the pieces she has shown me so far—the fabric, the embroidery, the details, all replicated to a tee, with not a stitch visible.
How does she do it?
“It’s math,” she says.
First, she puts the image of the garment on a computer, sizes it down and prints it out. Then comes the dummy—the miniature version in a simpler fabric that helps her work out the proportions. Once the proportions are right, she makes the actual garment, using fabric scraps she has collected over decades of making quilts. Her fabric cupboard contains everything from brocade and chikankari to block print and bagh.
And the embroidery? “I learn as I go. That period offered the finest textures, textiles of India, and quality craftsmanship, and I want to keep learning that. I don’t make for a reason or for anybody; I make for myself.”
She says, ““The virtue of any miniature, whether it’s a painting, a piece of textile, a miniature costume, is in its details and precision. The humble needle teaches us patience. The thread teaches us continuity. The practice teaches us discipline. And perhaps, above all, devotion. I believe that all art requires discipline. In today’s world, with the constant presence of the internet and the desire for instant results, traditional hand skills are slowly being put aside," she says. “In a miniature costume you see embroidery from very close, you see every stitch, and you can make out every fault if it goes wrong. In a way it’s almost naked, and it tells the next generation the power of slow stitching.”
‘Indian Miniature Costumes: 1750s to 1950s’, till 20 October, at School of Historical Dress, London.