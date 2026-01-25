How India and France have shaped each other’s fashion and textiles

Did you know that the lace trimmings you scour the lanes and bylanes of Delhi to embellish kurtas, saris, lehngas, dupattas or shirts aren’t just decorative pieces of textile—they are remnants of a 400-year-old exchange between France and India, set in motion when French missionaries established convents in south India? Even denim, a fabric of which India is now among the world’s largest producers, carries a French imprint: its name comes from de Nîmes, referencing the city of Nîmes where denim was first made.

There’s more. Soft Bengal muslin, the fabric behind Jamdani and Dhakai saris, was once favoured by French aristocracy for undergarments. After corsetry fell out of fashion, the fabric gained visibility as outerwear prized for its fluidity, reshaping ideas of elegance and comfort. Indian chintz and paisley textiles, most notably on handwoven Kashmiri shawls, were so coveted that French courts banned them between 1686 and 1759 to protect domestic wool and silk industries. Archival records detail how smuggling flourished in response, compelling French textile houses to create their own interpretations, an adaptation that eventually crystallized into what came to be known as “French paisley”.

These were some of the takeaways from a recently concluded month-long exhibition, Textile Matters: Woven Stories between India and France, in Paris. The show, which will travel to India next year, was perhaps the first of its kind to explore the creative ties between India and France through the prism of textiles. It offered insights into the history of fashion between the two nations through 60-plus archival garments, textiles and embroidered fabrics, and also showed how the nations continue to shape global fashion.

Another unique aspect about the show, curated by Mayank Mansingh Kaul, was that it stressed a contemporary approach related to fashion and textile with its curatorial stance, rejecting the oft-presented imagery of India (read maharajas, elephants, Kama Sutra, yoga, Bollywood, Himalayas).

“I was keen to challenge the stereotypical ways through which Indian textiles and fashion are often perceived in Europe and North America,” says Kaul, who brought together the exhibition, spread across two floors of the Galleries of the Gibelins, part of the iconic Mobilier National building, in less than a year.

While Christian Louboutin was the creative director of the exhibition, overseeing the artistic direction and scenography, drawing from his own experiences of India, Kaul developed the conceptual narrative and the selection of the pieces on display. “We know less about Indian textile collections in France, and that’s a gap that I wanted to address,” says Kaul.

The exhibition, divided into seven segments, looked at four centuries of artistic exchange, from the palaces of 17th century India to the 2025 Paris haute couture runway. Among the participating ateliers and organisations were Sutrakala Foundation, le19M, Lesage Intérieurs, Pierre Frey, Perrine, Atelier 2M, Nila House and Villa Swagatam.

The denim-draped room, for instance, was not only a nod to the architectural elegance of an Indian salon but a reminder of how India became architect Le Corbusier’s most important destination for his projects.

At the start of the exhibition, the French antechamber (a reproduction of a French 18th century apartment), draped in Indian textiles created using techniques such as block print and natural dyeing by artisans at the House of Kandadu, helped viewers understand how the textiles of the two nations were intersecting, diverging, and influencing each other. In keeping with the theme of showcasing a contemporary language through timeless embroidery techniques, fabrics, and textiles, the exhibition included works by couturiers Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, and Manish Arora, all three who have been part of the Paris Couture Week over the years.

Arora’s work was a hand-woven brocade piece done in 2006-07 at the atelier of Hashim Mohammad in Varanasi, while Gupta’s “Golden Ascendant” referenced the drape of the sari. Mishra’s work, meanwhile, was a journey into the rich embroidery and surface embellishments.

The contemporary language of Indian couture designers was elegantly juxtaposed to feature a Christian Dior sari from the 1950s, a nod to what the label was creating back in the day, alongside another sari-inspired gown from the 1990s, drawn from the Saint Laurent archives.

Another tunic, in rich marigold colour (interestingly, a flower that feels so Indian but was introduced to India during the 16th century by European traders), was selected for the exhibition from Chanel’s 1968 haute couture collection.

The first floor also had a site-specific textile installation by designer brand Raw Mango that evoked the timelessness of the sari. Dressing the walls of the gallery on this floor, the tapestries titled The Flowers We Grew were created by Chanakya School of Craft in collaboration with Mumbai-based artist Rithika Merchant, Maria Chiuri and Christian Dior. Merchant drew on the stories of her ancestors, particularly the matriarchs, from Kerala.

In the fashion section, a “hero work”, as Kaul describes it, was the gold metallic corset and embroidered sari encircled by Saturn-inspired rings designed by Schiaparelli and Sabyasachi for Natasha Poonawalla for the Met Gala. It urged the viewer to think of fashion as nothing less than a sculptural work of art. When a version of this show comes to India next year, we will know whether to treat it as fashion, art or both.

