Next vacation plan? A textile trail to explore historical weaves
Curated craft trails, immersive weaving and dyeing workshops offer travellers a deeper understanding of culture, heritage and slow luxury
This is the time of year when people look forward to travelling for leisure. While I am always more invested in all things fashion, my focus lately has shifted to more immersive travel.
In India, though, you don’t have to choose between the two. The country’s rich textile heritage allows you to combine your love for fashion with a meaningful travel experience. India makes 95% of handwoven textiles in the world. In other words, our weaving traditions are woven into the fabric of the Indian culture, offering journeys that are as enriching as they are beautiful.
In the past, I have visited pashmina ateliers in Srinagar, Ajrakh printing centres in Jaisalmer, chikankari centres in Lucknow and sari weaving clusters in Kanchipuram—but those were usually quick detours during work trips or stolen moments on a holiday. Now, I want to go deeper. And it is easier than you might think.
Homegrown boutique travel companies are now offering textile trails as part of their itineraries.