Next vacation plan? A textile trail to explore historical weaves

This is the time of year when people look forward to travelling for leisure. While I am always more invested in all things fashion, my focus lately has shifted to more immersive travel.

In India, though, you don’t have to choose between the two. The country’s rich textile heritage allows you to combine your love for fashion with a meaningful travel experience. India makes 95% of handwoven textiles in the world. In other words, our weaving traditions are woven into the fabric of the Indian culture, offering journeys that are as enriching as they are beautiful.

In the past, I have visited pashmina ateliers in Srinagar, Ajrakh printing centres in Jaisalmer, chikankari centres in Lucknow and sari weaving clusters in Kanchipuram—but those were usually quick detours during work trips or stolen moments on a holiday. Now, I want to go deeper. And it is easier than you might think.

Homegrown boutique travel companies are now offering textile trails as part of their itineraries.

One of them is Breakaway, founded by Shilpa Sharma, in 2011. Her textile trails span the country, from Gujarat and Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.

“Each region offers something distinct—whether it’s the vibrancy of Ajrakh and bandhej, or the intricacy of weaving traditions tucked away in village clusters across the country," says Sharma, the co-founder of the crafts-focused brand Jaypore, and of Goa-based restaurant Mustard.

Over the past few years, Sharma has observed a steady rise in interest for textile-focused travel. “I think there’s a larger cultural shift. We’ve seen that travellers are increasingly craving ‘meaning’, not just monuments. India’s textile heritage offers a rich and tangible way to connect with memory, identity and place."

Their trips typically last four to 10 days, making them easy to plan as long weekend getaways or shorter immersive escapes that don’t require significant time commitments.

For some locations, planning is necessary—Kashmir and Ladakh are best visited between May and September, while other regions are ideal in the cooler months between October and March. It’s also worth noting that dyeing and printing activities slow down during the monsoon season. So, do keep seasonality in mind when you are planning a textile trail.

Textile revivalist and curator Lavina Baldota is no stranger to the idea of textile trails.

“For me, these are generally study trips—to understand, evaluate and document," she says. While Baldota believes the interest in textile/loom tourism is on the rise, she points out that mainstream media, even travel-specific publications, aren’t doing enough to give such experiences the coverage they deserve.

“Craft and textile tourism hold a lot of potential. Every year, there are enthusiasts who come to India specifically to explore textiles," she explains. Baldota says if more attention was given to how textile and travel are a natural fit—both for Indian and international visitors—it could become a powerful way to understand India’s culture and heritage. The government could organise and promote such trips, and so could the fashion industry, Baldota suggests.

A similar belief led former journalist and Kochi-based sociopreneur Ramesh Menon to launch Save the Loom, a movement born after the 2018 Kerala floods, which severely affected the weaving clusters around Kochi.

View Full Image An indigo dyeing workshop organised by One Zero Eight by Save the Loom (Courtesy Instagram/Save the Loom)

“The once-famous weaving town had faded from public memory as a centre of craft heritage," says Menon, the founder of One Zero Eight by Save the Loom, a concept store that collaborates with over 40 designers.

“I wished people had celebrated and preserved their traditional crafts—taking pride in showcasing them to the world. Just after the floods, an elderly couple flew in from Manhattan, New York. The wife, a hobby weaver, had read about our story and offered to volunteer. That moment made us realise we had an avenue to tell better stories," Menon says.

From there, Menon began hosting regular programmes around weaving, ranging from three-hour workshops in handloom weaving and natural dyeing to one-day deep dives showcasing the entire process of yarn processing, dyeing, winding, warping, weaving, and visits to home weavers and women-led cooperatives. These evolved into bespoke travel experiences, culminating in seven- to 21-day immersive tours across states.

“Though our primary focus is weaving, we also include other traditional craft experiences, museum visits, and ‘look-and-learn’ modules," Menon says. “Even watching a Kathakali make-up session can be part of the itinerary." What stands out to him is the diversity of travellers who sign up.

“There’s growing interest from young Indians who want to experience and learn. On the international side, it’s often ‘silver tourists’—older travellers with a passion for art, design and craftsmanship," he says.

“We’ve had couples gift each other weaving workshops for anniversaries, friends gifting trips for birthdays, and professionals from completely different fields who simply want to understand the intricacies of Indian weaving," he explains.

Menon believes the next step forward is for textile-driven fashion brands and retail stores to begin curating these kinds of journeys for their consumers.

“The fashion and retail industry can play a huge role. The ‘Handmade in India’ story is our biggest asset. Positioning it within the realm of high-end luxury—through loom tourism and by opening up ateliers and production units—will showcase our craftsmanship and ways of making," he explains.

It can also help bring more depth, credibility and capital to India’s growing influence in global fashion.

“At a time when the world seeks transparency and sustainability, when brands are being held accountable, and when we want to elevate traditional artisans globally, curating experiences around textile traditions is the most authentic way to claim our space in the luxury conversation," says Menon.

Perhaps it is time the fashion industry started thinking of clothing not just as product but as a journey.

Pairing craft with travel may well be the most powerful way to keep India’s story, and its profound influence on global material culture alive and thriving.

Dress Sense is a monthly column on the clothes we wear every day.

Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.

Also read: Why this is the season to stop shopping