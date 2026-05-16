Footwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.
The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.
The details are where the nostalgia truly hits—micro-polka dots are the season’s hottest print, alongside literal 3D appliqués that bring a touch of whimsy to structured designs. From earthy, buckled mules to vibrant, floral-accented slides, we’ve curated an essential list of styles that prove the 1990s are back and better than ever.