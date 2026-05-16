Footwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.
While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.
The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.
The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.
The details are where the nostalgia truly hits—micro-polka dots are the season’s hottest print, alongside literal 3D appliqués that bring a touch of whimsy to structured designs. From earthy, buckled mules to vibrant, floral-accented slides, we’ve curated an essential list of styles that prove the 1990s are back and better than ever.
Thong kitten heels channel peak ’90s minimalism, proving that the era’s sleek, unfussy silhouettes are officially back in rotation. Available on asos.com; $225.
Sneakerinas are the unexpected It-shoe of the season, merging balletcore elegance with the sporty silhouettes that defined late-’90s street style. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 6999.
Polka dot heels are having a major moment this summer, adding a playful retro charm to sleek, minimalist silhouettes. Available on net-a-porter.com; $1,260.
Mesh ballet flats tap into the season’s obsession with airy textures and ‘90s-inspired practicality, balancing comfort with quiet luxury appeal. Available on mytheresa.com; € 990.
The shift toward micro-polka dots, as seen in marks a move away from bold kitsch and toward a softer approach to patterns. Available on theater.xyz; ₹3,490.
If the sleek look isn't for you, these deep burgundy sandals elevate the chunky "dad sandal" trend with a sophisticated quilted texture and gold hardware. Available on www.asos.com; $65.
The use of oversized, literal floral appliqués is a definitive throwback to the playful maximalism that defined late-90s editorial style. Available on asos.com; $55.
Tortoise embroidered sandals to add some colour to your look. Available on westside.com; ₹1,499.