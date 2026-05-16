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Footwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer

Ghazal Chengappa
2 min read16 May 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Public Desire toe thong kitten heel
Public Desire toe thong kitten heel
Summary

From micro-polka dotted sandals to slim ballerinas, we've curated a list for your summer rotation 

Gift this article

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.

The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.

The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.

The details are where the nostalgia truly hits—micro-polka dots are the season’s hottest print, alongside literal 3D appliqués that bring a touch of whimsy to structured designs. From earthy, buckled mules to vibrant, floral-accented slides, we’ve curated an essential list of styles that prove the 1990s are back and better than ever.

Tony Bianco Topaz kitten heel

Thong kitten heels channel peak ’90s minimalism, proving that the era’s sleek, unfussy silhouettes are officially back in rotation. Available on asos.com; $225.

Also Read | 5 sunscreens to beat the brutal summer
Puma Speedcat Venus Grey Sky Slip-Ons

Sneakerinas are the unexpected It-shoe of the season, merging balletcore elegance with the sporty silhouettes that defined late-’90s street style. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 6999.

Manolo Blahnik Ralotapla 90 printed twill mules

Polka dot heels are having a major moment this summer, adding a playful retro charm to sleek, minimalist silhouettes. Available on net-a-porter.com; $1,260.

Prada Crochet Mary Jane flats

Mesh ballet flats tap into the season’s obsession with airy textures and ‘90s-inspired practicality, balancing comfort with quiet luxury appeal. Available on mytheresa.com; € 990.

Theatre Twiggy Chaplin's

The shift toward micro-polka dots, as seen in marks a move away from bold kitsch and toward a softer approach to patterns. Available on theater.xyz; 3,490.

Also Read | Tinted sunglasses are a must-have summer accessory
River Island quilted double strap footbed sandals in burgundy

If the sleek look isn't for you, these deep burgundy sandals elevate the chunky "dad sandal" trend with a sophisticated quilted texture and gold hardware. Available on www.asos.com; $65.

Public Desire kitten heel sandals.

The use of oversized, literal floral appliqués is a definitive throwback to the playful maximalism that defined late-90s editorial style. Available on asos.com; $55.

Luna Blu Ivory Embroidered Sandals

Tortoise embroidered sandals to add some colour to your look. Available on westside.com; 1,499.

Also Read | Swimsuits from homegrown brands to pack for your next beach holiday
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism aRead more

nd Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleFootwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer

Footwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer

Ghazal Chengappa
2 min read16 May 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Public Desire toe thong kitten heel
Public Desire toe thong kitten heel
Summary

From micro-polka dotted sandals to slim ballerinas, we've curated a list for your summer rotation 

Gift this article

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.

While Y2K has dominated the conversation for seasons, the defining footwear of 2026 requires turning the clock back even further. This summer, we are stepping away from the heavy, chunky silhouettes of the recent past in favour of the refined minimalism of the 1990s. The look is decidedly editorial, sleek, intentional, and balanced by a playful sense of kitsch.

The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.

The kitten heel has made its triumphant return, offering a sharp but sensible elevation, while mules and satin ballerinas have reclaimed their status as it-girl staples.

The details are where the nostalgia truly hits—micro-polka dots are the season’s hottest print, alongside literal 3D appliqués that bring a touch of whimsy to structured designs. From earthy, buckled mules to vibrant, floral-accented slides, we’ve curated an essential list of styles that prove the 1990s are back and better than ever.

Tony Bianco Topaz kitten heel

Thong kitten heels channel peak ’90s minimalism, proving that the era’s sleek, unfussy silhouettes are officially back in rotation. Available on asos.com; $225.

Also Read | 5 sunscreens to beat the brutal summer
Puma Speedcat Venus Grey Sky Slip-Ons

Sneakerinas are the unexpected It-shoe of the season, merging balletcore elegance with the sporty silhouettes that defined late-’90s street style. Available on luxury.tatacliq.com; 6999.

Manolo Blahnik Ralotapla 90 printed twill mules

Polka dot heels are having a major moment this summer, adding a playful retro charm to sleek, minimalist silhouettes. Available on net-a-porter.com; $1,260.

Prada Crochet Mary Jane flats

Mesh ballet flats tap into the season’s obsession with airy textures and ‘90s-inspired practicality, balancing comfort with quiet luxury appeal. Available on mytheresa.com; € 990.

Theatre Twiggy Chaplin's

The shift toward micro-polka dots, as seen in marks a move away from bold kitsch and toward a softer approach to patterns. Available on theater.xyz; 3,490.

Also Read | Tinted sunglasses are a must-have summer accessory
River Island quilted double strap footbed sandals in burgundy

If the sleek look isn't for you, these deep burgundy sandals elevate the chunky "dad sandal" trend with a sophisticated quilted texture and gold hardware. Available on www.asos.com; $65.

Public Desire kitten heel sandals.

The use of oversized, literal floral appliqués is a definitive throwback to the playful maximalism that defined late-90s editorial style. Available on asos.com; $55.

Luna Blu Ivory Embroidered Sandals

Tortoise embroidered sandals to add some colour to your look. Available on westside.com; 1,499.

Also Read | Swimsuits from homegrown brands to pack for your next beach holiday
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism aRead more

nd Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleFootwear trends are bringing the 1990s back this summer
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