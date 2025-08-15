“I can't take any credit for it. It was the India team that made the selection there," laughs Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEO of American watch manufacturing company, Timex Group. Schmidt is commenting about the brand signing up actor Ananya Panday as its India brand ambassador. “lt was a big decision, obviously, but I have to say that I was super impressed with her. She has a unique personality that really fits well with our brand," notes Reiss-Schmidt who has been at the helm of the 170-year-old company since 2015.

For a long time, it seemed as if the brand was stuck to its image as “an affordable" brand. If you wanted a good-looking watch that was easy on your wallet, it was Timex. But that was all. Under Reiss-Schmidt's stewardship, the company is now slowly getting out of that shell. In the last decade, the brand in a bid to attract newer customers has launched collections that tip a hat at its past innovations but speak the language of today's generation.

There have been successful reissues such as the Q Timex 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch that was inspired by the 1979 Q Diver model. Their Waterbury collection is a homage to the original watch collection manufactured by the Waterbury Clock Company – Timex's predecessor that was founded in 1854 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Since last year, the watch manufacturer has made some decisive moves in India as well, including signing up Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador, collaborating with Punjab Kings in IPL, and launching their “Make Time Yours" campaign to promote an analogue way of life. “India for us is only becoming more important," says Reiss-Schmidt in an extended interview with Lounge where he also discussed the company's plans for India, Timex's creative collaborations, the Giorgio Galli limited edition series and being the watch partner for luxury brands like Versace and Ferragamo. Edited excerpts:

In 2021, you’d said that India was the third biggest market for your brand. Post pandemic, the country has rapidly grown and is being pegged as the next big luxury market. Based on your recent campaigns here, would you say Timex has bigger plans for India?

India for us is only becoming more important. Yes, back in ’21 it was the third largest market for us. Today, generally speaking, India is the fastest growing market. Since Timex started its operations in India in the early 90s, we are in an incredible position here. We have a fantastic team that has delivered incredible results. We are doing our own manufacturing here and are constantly investing into expanding the capacity here. We are working with our Indian vendors to export into other markets. So, across the board, India is a strategic pillar for us and our investment is only going to increase.

In the last few years, Timex has done some really cool collaborations, be it the Jacquie Aiche collection or the more recent Timex X Superman watch and the Timex X Wednesday watch, among others. These collabs make you look like a legacy brand that’s totally clued into popular culture. Is that the strategy?

We love these collaborations. They are a great way to keep the brand fresh and connect to newer, younger consumers. They also make for great storytelling. The foundation of the brand is its 170-year-long legacy built on watchmaking expertise, countless innovations, unmatched craftsmanship and great quality. It’s a great foundation to have and we actually do see that even younger consumers appreciate real watch brands as opposed to fashion brands (that also make watches). I think that if you can combine this heritage and legacy with being just playful and part of popular culture… being part of the conversation – which we achieve with these collaborations – that's really powerful.

View Full Image Timex Group President and CEO Tobias Reiss-Schmidt

Collaborations, reissues, signing up brand ambassadors like Ananya Pandey… it looks like you want to shake things up in your company.

Timex has been around for a long time. A lot of great things have been created under the brand over decades. When I got the opportunity to start at Timex, I looked at it closely. I did a lot of research on the history of the company. And then, I got together with the team and we said, “We really have to create something that lives up to the heritage of the brand." When you have an iconic brand like that you don't just live off something that was built in the past. You also have a responsibility to create something new that lives up to the equity the brand has.

We decided that we would still have a very accessible price point but we would also bring incredible value to consumers by creating nicer watches at a higher price point. With that idea in mind, we went and created beautiful products. We created new franchises like Q; we had reissues where we brought back designs from the 70s that our consumers absolutely loved and embraced. It's really amazing to see this “additional" phase of Timex, where we can be somebody's first watch at ₹3,000 and simultaneously also sell an amazing dive watch for ₹30,000.

Talking of watches with great value, the S series by Timex's design director Giorgio Galli (the S2Ti Swiss Made Automatic 38mm is priced $1,950) has developed a cult following among watch enthusiasts. How did that idea come about?

Giorgio is absolutely fantastic and we are so lucky to have him. This is why, despite being a thoroughly commercial enterprise, I felt that we had to carve out a space where Giorgio could fully express himself and bring his vision of Timex fully to life without any limitations. That's how the Giorgio Galli limited edition S series was really created. While I was sure it was going to be successful, going by the response it has received, I'm 100% thrilled! Not only did we actually sell all the watches, the S series also helped create a halo for the brand. We now have high-end watch collectors being interested in Timex. It was a really huge success for us.

Do you own any of the S series watches?

I own all of them.

On the subject of luxury watches, Timex is the watch partner for some really high-end brands like Versace, Ferragamo and Furla. How does the arrangement work? Do you have different teams working on them to ensure the signature identity of the luxury brands remains?

Yes, we have separate teams for different brands and we make sure that these teams work independently, because you don't want to end up with all the 10 brands doing the same watch. The teams work very closely with the maisons as they are the ones who sign off on all the (watch) designs and all the creative work that goes out.

We're obviously proud of the brands and the partnerships that we have as they give the company more relevance. And of course, it also proves that as a watch company, we can make watches that are priced from ₹2000 all the way up to

₹1,50,000. And that's a nice position to be in.

10 years in, what drives you to keep going at the job without getting bored?

Well, these have been some very interesting 10 years. I was three years in and the pandemic happened. We came out of the pandemic quite well, luckily. Those years were definitely not boring. The other point is I just love the industry. I love watches. I love our team. Our brands are fantastic. Working with Giorgio Galli and his line of watches is truly a passion project. And in the end, if I get bored being in my position, it's my fault, right? But believe me, I'm not bored a single minute.

Of all the Timex watches you own, what are your favorites?

To be honest, it changes quite frequently. My current favorite is the Waterbury Heritage Chronograph.

