‘Our investment in India is only going to increase’: Timex Group CEO Tobias Reiss-Schmidt
In an interview with Lounge, Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and group CEO of the American watch manufacturing company talks about plans for India, signing Ananya Panday as the brand ambassador, and the immense success of the Giorgio Galli series
“I can't take any credit for it. It was the India team that made the selection there," laughs Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, president and CEO of American watch manufacturing company, Timex Group. Schmidt is commenting about the brand signing up actor Ananya Panday as its India brand ambassador. “lt was a big decision, obviously, but I have to say that I was super impressed with her. She has a unique personality that really fits well with our brand," notes Reiss-Schmidt who has been at the helm of the 170-year-old company since 2015.