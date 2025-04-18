Tommy Hilfiger: My first collection was made in Mumbai

Now I like technical stretch fabrics, I would have never thought of wearing a stretch jacket like this 10 years ago (points to the jacket he is wearing). My go-to is always classic with a twist. I never really thought that “this is my look". I just knew that it was, and never questioned whether it was right for me. I just innately knew it. But then there were times when I was younger, I would go out to a club, and my friends and I would dress in all black and wear Punk Rock T-shirts. Or in the 1970s, when I started People’s Place, I wore bell bottoms and I had long hair like hippie. But I always went back to preppy classics.