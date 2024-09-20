Is the hype real on transfer-proof lip glosses?

Lip glosses are one of the most glamorous products to come out of a beauty factory. But they aren’t for people with long hair. A little gust of wind and the gloss leaves shiny, colourful streaks on the face.

So when companies recently started offering transfer-proof lip glosses, I decided to try a few. Most promise high pigment and a lasting gloss effect that overpowers cappuccinos and meals. A benchmark in this category against which we compare the rest is Maybelline’s Vinyl Ink. A viral product from the brand, it stays true to its high-gloss-no-transfer promise. At ₹849, this has been a favourite with several make-up enthusiasts.

Urban Decay Lip Bond

₹ 2,900

View Full Image Urban Decay Lip Bond

Urban Decay’s eyeshadow palettes put them on the map when beauty content was just about starting to pick up on YouTube a decade ago. The 1996-born American brand entered India last year, and with their high price points, the market already has many dupes for their iconic products, such as the Moondust glitter shadows and the Naked palette series.

But if you are into luxury make-up, Urban Decay is among the must-haves. One of their recent India launches includes the Lip Bond, which promises high gloss that stays put for up to 16 hours. I tried the shade Raw Footage, a deep, oxblood colour. The colour dries quickly and gives a good pout and doesn’t settle in the lip creases. I wore it for eight hours, and the colour felt comfortable on the lips and the gloss level didn’t go low. It started to flake a bit after some greasy meals but survived drinks. There was a little transfer, which was mainly the excess product, but the lips still looked glossy and didn’t feel dry. At ₹2,900, Urban Decay’s Lip Bond is expensive, it does feather a bit so choose it if you buy luxury make-up only.

Also read: Why preppy chic clothes will never go out of fashion

SUGAR Partner in Shine

₹ 699

View Full Image SUGAR Partner in Shine

The newest transfer-proof lip gloss is by the Indian brand SUGAR Cosmetics. The promise is long wear and no transfer, and some of the shades are already sold out on the website. I tried the Rouge Rueda, a beautiful nude-y pink, that has a great pigment output. It is glossy but not with a high shine, glass-like finish. It’s comfortable to wear and makes the lips look hydrated and ever so slightly plump. After an hour’s use, the gloss levels go down a bit, and it now looks like one of those hyaluronic lipsticks that have a glossy finish. It feathers just a bit after a meal but the colour stays put overall, albeit with a soft glow now rather than a glass shine. After a few hours, it looks like a hydrating lipstick, and the colour is still on. Priced at ₹699, this makes for a good glossy liquid lipstick. The effect is more like what you get when you apply a bit of gloss over a lipstick instead of a glass finish. It’s a decent option to buy if you are bored of matte liquid lipsticks.

MARS CineMagic

₹ 299

View Full Image MARS CineMagic

MARS Cosmetics has found its sweet spot in India among make-up lovers with affordable new launches and innovative Insta-friendly options. Their latest launch is the CineMagic transfer lip gloss. At ₹299, this is the cheapest in the category and the shade options are flattering for Indian skin tones with more options in darker shades. I tried Heer and Noor, two subtle pinky nude shades from the range, and both colours look extremely flattering on application. The gloss factor is high, vinyl-like and it dries quickly too. The pigment doesn’t fade, but the gloss begins to reduce after an hour and the lips look creasy.

Try to use a lip balm before application to reduce the appearance of lip lines. Even as the glossiness reduces, the shades do look good on the lips, though a bit creasy. The final result after a few hours is that of a soft shine lipstick formula. If you are looking to try a transfer-proof lip gloss on a budget, MARS is a good option. Do remember that the glossiness reduces after some time and it might not work well for mature lips.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.