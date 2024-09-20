Is the hype real on transfer-proof lip glosses?
SummaryA review of recently launched beauty products that claim to offer a lasting gloss effect
Lip glosses are one of the most glamorous products to come out of a beauty factory. But they aren’t for people with long hair. A little gust of wind and the gloss leaves shiny, colourful streaks on the face.
So when companies recently started offering transfer-proof lip glosses, I decided to try a few. Most promise high pigment and a lasting gloss effect that overpowers cappuccinos and meals. A benchmark in this category against which we compare the rest is Maybelline’s Vinyl Ink. A viral product from the brand, it stays true to its high-gloss-no-transfer promise. At ₹849, this has been a favourite with several make-up enthusiasts.