Is the hype real on transfer-proof lip glosses?

The newest transfer-proof lip gloss is by the Indian brand SUGAR Cosmetics. The promise is long wear and no transfer, and some of the shades are already sold out on the website. I tried the Rouge Rueda, a beautiful nude-y pink, that has a great pigment output. It is glossy but not with a high shine, glass-like finish. It’s comfortable to wear and makes the lips look hydrated and ever so slightly plump. After an hour’s use, the gloss levels go down a bit, and it now looks like one of those hyaluronic lipsticks that have a glossy finish. It feathers just a bit after a meal but the colour stays put overall, albeit with a soft glow now rather than a glass shine. After a few hours, it looks like a hydrating lipstick, and the colour is still on. Priced at ₹699, this makes for a good glossy liquid lipstick. The effect is more like what you get when you apply a bit of gloss over a lipstick instead of a glass finish. It’s a decent option to buy if you are bored of matte liquid lipsticks.