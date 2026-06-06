Small travel luxuries that can make any vacation better

There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.
There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.
So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.
So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.
Shades of drama
Skip the usual styles and opt for a sculpted Dola silk hat that will elevate any holiday look. Available on Kalistastudio.in, ₹3,500.
Insta moments
For those who like everything instant, this camera comes with a mirror for selfies and a close-up lens. Available on Instax.in; ₹10,999.
Expand your horizons
If you’re looking for compact, budget-friendly binoculars for your next birding trip, this is the perfect pair to take along. Available on Amazon.com, ₹14,515.
Keep it bright
This carryall, handcrafted using the Koodai technique, can fit all your essentials whether you are headed to the beach or the hills. Available on Koodaikind.com, ₹5,100.
Retro vibes
Wear it around your neck or use it as a shield against rain or heat, this scarf blends practicality with effortless style. Available on Torani.in; ₹23,500.
If you love logomania, this pair in Loubi red is all you need to stand out. Available in stores and online; £285.
This refreshing perfume, which comes in a sleek bottle, smells like morning sunshine. Available in stores and on Nykaa.com; ₹8,100.
Sunshield
This lightweight hat, which offers UPF 50+ protection, is a reliable companion for any outdoor adventure. Available on Sundayafternoons.com; $60.
Handsfree
A vacation essential, this adjustable leather camera strap comes with a detachable lens cap holder. Available on Nappadori.com; ₹4,800.
Curated by Pooja Singh