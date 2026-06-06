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Small travel luxuries that can make any vacation better

Team Lounge
1 min read6 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Kalista Rosalie Hat
Kalista Rosalie Hat
Summary

From electric red slippers to a cute instant camera, here's a curation of accessories that make long trips more comfortable

Gift this article

There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.

There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.

So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.

So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.

Shades of drama

Skip the usual styles and opt for a sculpted Dola silk hat that will elevate any holiday look. Available on Kalistastudio.in, 3,500.

Fujifilm instax mini 13

Insta moments

For those who like everything instant, this camera comes with a mirror for selfies and a close-up lens. Available on Instax.in; 10,999.

Pentax AD 8x25 WP Binoculars

Expand your horizons

If you’re looking for compact, budget-friendly binoculars for your next birding trip, this is the perfect pair to take along. Available on Amazon.com, 14,515.

Koodaikind Day Tote

Keep it bright

This carryall, handcrafted using the Koodai technique, can fit all your essentials whether you are headed to the beach or the hills. Available on Koodaikind.com, 5,100.

Torani Dil Saaz Urfi Scarf

Retro vibes

Wear it around your neck or use it as a shield against rain or heat, this scarf blends practicality with effortless style. Available on Torani.in; 23,500.

The Christian Louboutin Summer

If you love logomania, this pair in Loubi red is all you need to stand out. Available in stores and online; £285.

Lancôme Idôle Peach ‘N Roses Perfume

This refreshing perfume, which comes in a sleek bottle, smells like morning sunshine. Available in stores and on Nykaa.com; 8,100.

Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat

Sunshield

This lightweight hat, which offers UPF 50+ protection, is a reliable companion for any outdoor adventure. Available on Sundayafternoons.com; $60.

Nappa Dori Camera Strap

Handsfree

A vacation essential, this adjustable leather camera strap comes with a detachable lens cap holder. Available on Nappadori.com; 4,800.

Curated by Pooja Singh

Also Read | The delicious world of food-themed fashion
Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleSmall travel luxuries that can make any vacation better

Small travel luxuries that can make any vacation better

Team Lounge
1 min read6 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Kalista Rosalie Hat
Kalista Rosalie Hat
Summary

From electric red slippers to a cute instant camera, here's a curation of accessories that make long trips more comfortable

Gift this article

There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.

There’s a certain joy in packing the small things that make a trip feel special—a pair of colourful slippers, a perfume that becomes tied to a holiday memory, or an instant camera that captures moments the phone never quite can. These little luxuries may not always be essential, but they have a way of making any vacation more memorable.

So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.

So, we have curated a list of accessories that make trips, long or short, more comfortable and full of memories.

Shades of drama

Skip the usual styles and opt for a sculpted Dola silk hat that will elevate any holiday look. Available on Kalistastudio.in, 3,500.

Fujifilm instax mini 13

Insta moments

For those who like everything instant, this camera comes with a mirror for selfies and a close-up lens. Available on Instax.in; 10,999.

Pentax AD 8x25 WP Binoculars

Expand your horizons

If you’re looking for compact, budget-friendly binoculars for your next birding trip, this is the perfect pair to take along. Available on Amazon.com, 14,515.

Koodaikind Day Tote

Keep it bright

This carryall, handcrafted using the Koodai technique, can fit all your essentials whether you are headed to the beach or the hills. Available on Koodaikind.com, 5,100.

Torani Dil Saaz Urfi Scarf

Retro vibes

Wear it around your neck or use it as a shield against rain or heat, this scarf blends practicality with effortless style. Available on Torani.in; 23,500.

The Christian Louboutin Summer

If you love logomania, this pair in Loubi red is all you need to stand out. Available in stores and online; £285.

Lancôme Idôle Peach ‘N Roses Perfume

This refreshing perfume, which comes in a sleek bottle, smells like morning sunshine. Available in stores and on Nykaa.com; 8,100.

Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat

Sunshield

This lightweight hat, which offers UPF 50+ protection, is a reliable companion for any outdoor adventure. Available on Sundayafternoons.com; $60.

Nappa Dori Camera Strap

Handsfree

A vacation essential, this adjustable leather camera strap comes with a detachable lens cap holder. Available on Nappadori.com; 4,800.

Curated by Pooja Singh

Also Read | The delicious world of food-themed fashion
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleSmall travel luxuries that can make any vacation better
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