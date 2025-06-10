How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday
Building a practical and chic holiday wardrobe can be tricky. Here are some tips and tricks to ensure you pack light and smart while keeping trends in mind
With summer holidays in full swing, many people are planning a trip to the hills to unwind and escape the heat and bustle of the plains. But besides figuring out which flight/train to book and hotel to stay at, the other exciting, but daunting, task is what to wear, especially if you are going for a trek.
Yes, you need to carry practical and functional clothes that are also light so you meet the airline baggage limit, but they also need to be stylish for your Instagram photos.
So, we asked some experts for tips and tricks to ensure you pack light and smart while keeping trends in mind.
