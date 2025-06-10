How to pack a capsule wardrobe for a trekking holiday

With summer holidays in full swing, many people are planning a trip to the hills to unwind and escape the heat and bustle of the plains. But besides figuring out which flight/train to book and hotel to stay at, the other exciting, but daunting, task is what to wear, especially if you are going for a trek.

Yes, you need to carry practical and functional clothes that are also light so you meet the airline baggage limit, but they also need to be stylish for your Instagram photos.

So, we asked some experts for tips and tricks to ensure you pack light and smart while keeping trends in mind.

The basics first

When it comes to packing for a trek, less is more, but only if it’s the right amount of less. There’s no magic number of items to pack, but ideally don't go beyond 10 items—you can subtract or add depending on the number of days you're going.

Start keeping a close watch on the weather conditions of your holiday destination at least two weeks in advance, so you've a sense of what kind of clothes to pack. The goal is to carry what counts—what moves with you, protects you, and keeps you ready for changing terrain and conditions.

Sporting apparel company's chief marking officer Prateek Lata offers a basic rule for trek-friendly footwear: "A pair of trail shoes with solid grip, ankle support, and breathability is non-negotiable. And make sure your socks are up to the task; technical socks with targeted cushioning and anti-blister zones will do more for your comfort than you’d think."

His tip: A hydration vest. “It sits close to your body, helps distribute weight evenly, and keeps your water, snacks, and small essentials right where you need them; no stopping, no digging through a bag."

View Full Image A hydration vest helps keep your essentials during a trek

When going for a trek, it's always a good idea to opt for layering, considering the changing weather conditions. Harshad Panchal, lead designer, at the brand XYXX, suggests packing lightweight layers that breathe, stretch, and move with you.

“A good base is key—opt for innerwear that’s moisture-wicking and quick-drying so you’re not stuck feeling uncomfortable on the trail," he says, adding that a durable parka jacket is an ideal trek companion since it's lightweight, functional and effortlessly stylish.

The market is filled with parka jacket options—the fitted ones with wind-blocking design keep you warm, while the relaxed fit ones ensure ample space for movement without restriction. No matter which one you choose, be sure that it has enough pockets, says Panchal. "Smart storage is a big win when you are looking for jackets and the lowers. Pockets ensure there’s room for all your essentials," he adds.

When it comes to accessories, add a cap, a pair of sunglasses, and maybe a multi-use scarf or bandana, to keep things minimal but versatile.

Adding style

To make the trek wardrobe more stylish, stylist Isha Bhansali offers a hack: play with colours and prints.

“A neon jacket or a parka goes well with a pair of plain black waterproof pants. Hues like neon orange complement the solid tones effortlessly," she says. "You can also play around with colours of T-shirts (slogan tees are also a good option to make a style statement), neck scarves, trekking boots."

View Full Image Add a bit of logomania to outwear to make a style statement

The same rule applies when picking bottomwear. Pack lightweight cargo pants or tech-fabric joggers that are breathable and stretchable, suggests Pulki Verma, chief business officer at the fashion brand House of Rare. "Polos in bright or neutral tones are an easy choice if you want a quick way to make your holiday outfits more stylish, and always carry a compact waterproof layer, even if the forecast says clear skies," suggests Verma. “Trail sneakers or hybrid boots are great for treks since they look sleek and can also take on rough terrain."

He suggests breaking in one's shoes before any trip. “This ensures you're used to the new shoes and don't need an extra pair—it's a great help if you plan to pack lighter," says Verma.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

